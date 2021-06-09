ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

12-27-31-38-39

(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $87,000

Lotto America

04-39-46-48-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2

(four, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.95 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Day

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

Pick 3 Night

9-2-4

(nine, two, four)

Pick 4 Day

4-0-4-1

(four, zero, four, one)

Pick 4 Night

4-0-4-0

(four, zero, four, zero)

Powerball

19-28-46-50-54, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Weekly Grand

04-12-25-27-31

(four, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one)