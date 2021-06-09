ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Idaho Cash
12-27-31-38-39
(twelve, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $87,000Lotto America
04-39-46-48-52, Star Ball: 3, ASB: 2
(four, thirty-nine, forty-six, forty-eight, fifty-two; Star Ball: three; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $6.95 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPick 3 Day
0-9-8
(zero, nine, eight)Pick 3 Night
9-2-4
(nine, two, four)Pick 4 Day
4-0-4-1
(four, zero, four, one)Pick 4 Night
4-0-4-0
(four, zero, four, zero)Powerball
19-28-46-50-54, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionWeekly Grand
04-12-25-27-31
(four, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
