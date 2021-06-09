Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RESORT FIRE

Much of southern Oregon resort destroyed in fire

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed much of a resort on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon. The Statesman Journal reports the Rural Metro fire department in Josephine County confirmed a “major fire incident” around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Galice Resort west of Grants Pass. Multiple agencies responded to put out the blaze and stop it from spreading into the nearby forest. Authorities say the resort’s restaurant, store and boat shed burned, while the lodge may have been less impacted. Mary Lou Thomason, whose family has owned the combination restaurant, store and rafting service since 1981, told the Grants Pass Daily Courier “it went so fast.” Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

OREGON-WILDFIRE

Early start to fire season in NE Oregon; two wildfires burn

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region. The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and range lands protected by the department. That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.

SALMON FISHING-ORCAS

Feds could restrict West Coast salmon fishing to help orcas

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials are proposing to curtail nontribal salmon fishing along the West Coast in especially bad years to help the Northwest’s endangered killer whales. NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on the plan, which calls for restricting commercial and recreational salmon fishing when Chinook salmon forecasts are especially low. The restrictions would extend from Puget Sound in Washington to Monterey Bay in central California, and they would be triggered when fewer than 966,000 Chinook are forecast to return to Northwest rivers. The last time forecast Chinook returns were that low was in 2007.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

21 Oregon counties in ‘lower risk’ level on Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As Oregon moves closer to lifting COVID-19 related restrictions statewide and reopening the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced that 21 of the state’s 36 counties will increase capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor entertainment venues and retail stores beginning on Friday. Last month, Brown set statewide and county vaccination targets, with the hope of reopening the state’s economy by the end of June. County risk level changes are updated each week, based on vaccination rates or declining case rates and positivity rates. On Tuesday, Brown announced that three counties — Lane, Coos and Wasco — would be joining 18 other counties in the lowest risk level.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESSES FINED

4 businesses fined for ‘willful’ COVID-19 violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The State of Oregon says it has fined four businesses a combined $44,600 for what the state considers “willful” violations of regulations meant to protect workers from COVID-19. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports three of the four businesses have indicated they will appeal the fines, and the fourth still could appeal. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health administration has issued 159 citations to employers for violating COVID-19 safety requirements since the pandemic began. Additional citations are pending. A total of 32 violations have been issued to employers who the state says willfully flouted rules meant to protect workers from contracting COVID-19.

CITY EMPLOYEES RESIGN-PAYMENTS

2 more Portland employees paid to leave after damning report

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two additional employees from Portland’s embattled Office of Community and Civic Life have been paid a year of salary to resign after a damning independent report on the bureau’s culture named them as problematic employees. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports a supervisor in the city’s crime prevention program, Meg Juarez, will be paid about $93,000 for resigning and agreeing not to sue the city. A supervisor with the East Portland Community Office, Dianne Riley, will be paid $101,897. That brings the total amount the city has paid in civic life bureau employee payouts recently to over $373,000. The city agreed to pay former bureau director Suk Rhee about $178,000 to resign in May.

STATE HAZARD TREE REMOVAL

Expert: State hazard tree removal program working

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An independent forester hired to do a quick review of the state’s controversial hazard tree removal program has concluded that 96% of the 2,200 trees he recently examined were appropriately marked for removal. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports he said the program also has the necessary protocols in place to identify which trees damaged by the 2020 wildfires are hazardous. And he said the arborists and foresters who were supposed to be marking those trees have the appropriate qualifications called for by the state. The report is likely to satisfy the Oregon Department of Transportation and its main contractor monitoring the program. But the forester’s report, released Monday, contradicted or didn’t vet some allegations whistleblowers made to lawmakers.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek wants to expel a Republican lawmaker who allowed violent protesters into the state Capitol in December. Fellow Republicans want him out too. Video that emerged late Friday in local news reports that apparently showed Rep. Mike Nearman choreographing how he would let protesters into the Capitol, which was closed to the public, exploded like a bombshell in the Legislature on Monday. For even the minority Republicans in the House, it was too much. All 22 of Nearman’s fellow Republicans in the House said in a joint letter to him that he should step down.