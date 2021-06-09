Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEBT COLLECTION AGENCY LAWSUIT

Debt collector to return $475K to Washington consumers

SEATTLE (AP) — A Denver-based collection agency must return about $475,000 it collected improperly from up to 5,000 Washington consumers after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson prevailed in a lawsuit alleging unlawful debt-collection practices. The Seattle Times reports Ferguson’s office says Machol & Johannes must also forgive as much as $250,000 in fees and costs for hundreds of people, and pay $414,000 to the attorney general’s office to cover the costs of the investigation. Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court in 2020 after a judge notified his office that the company had filed improper wage-garnishment applications. Machol & Johannes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ELECTRIC SCOOTER-FATAL

Man on electric scooter dies after being hit by semi-truck

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semi-truck in Kent. Officers were called for an accident involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency crews said the man in his 50′s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries. Witnesses said the man was weaving in and out of traffic and did not see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.

FATAL STABBING-SENTENCE

Bellingham woman gets 17 years in prison for fatal stabbing

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Washington state woman to nearly two decades in prison for fatally stabbing her father to death during an argument over a cigarette in April 2020. The Bellingham Herald reported that Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson sentenced 34-year-old Kali Marie McConnell on Monday to 17 years in prison with three years probation. McConnell accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May in the death of her 57-year-old father, Dale M. Henefin. McConnell apologized during her sentencing hearing and said she regrets what happened.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOSTER-CARE

AP analysis: COVID prolonged foster care stays for thousands

SEATTLE (AP) — An Associated Press analysis shows that thousands of families’ reunifications have been delayed nationwide as the pandemic snarls the foster care system. Courts have delayed cases, gone virtual or temporarily shut down, leading to a backlog. Services such as visitation, therapy and drug testing that parents need to get their kids back also have been limited. The AP found at least 8,700 fewer reunifications during the first nine months of the pandemic compared with the same period the year before. Adoptions slowed to a trickle. Overall, tens of thousands of fewer children left foster care compared with 2019. State officials acknowledge the data but say each case has unique circumstances and that they’ve done their best in unprecedented situations.

LEGISLATURE-AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Oregon Legislature expands options for affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has approved a measure expanding options for the development of affordable housing. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the final version of Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Senate 25-5 on Tuesday. It previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown. The bill will restrict local jurisdictions’ ability to deny affordable housing developments on land not zoned for residential use within urban growth boundaries and allow for increased density in certain situations. The bill will make it easier for public housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and religious institutions to push affordable housing projects through local zoning and conditional use development processes.

SALMON FISHING-ORCAS

Feds could restrict West Coast salmon fishing to help orcas

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials are proposing to curtail nontribal salmon fishing along the West Coast in especially bad years to help the Northwest’s endangered killer whales. NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on the plan, which calls for restricting commercial and recreational salmon fishing when Chinook salmon forecasts are especially low. The restrictions would extend from Puget Sound in Washington to Monterey Bay in central California, and they would be triggered when fewer than 966,000 Chinook are forecast to return to Northwest rivers. The last time forecast Chinook returns were that low was in 2007.

POLICE SHOOT WOMAN

Police shoot Puyallup woman, spouse found dead in home

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — Police say a woman was shot by Puyallup police and her husband was found dead inside their home. The Seattle Times reports police said on Monday night the woman fired multiple shots at officers, who returned fire. Police say the man’s parents had called police because they hadn’t heard from him. Police say Puyallup officers went to the home for a welfare check. Police say the woman “would not respond to officers” and relatives told police the woman claimed her husband was asleep. A Tactical Response Team involving officers from Pierce County agencies was called and police say “after a brief conversation” the gunfire exchange occurred. Police haven’t said how the man died.

PUYALLUP RIVER POLLUTION-FINE

Dam operator fined $501K for polluting Puyallup River

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Department of Ecology has fined dam operator Electron Hydro, LLC, $501,000 for discharging discarded plastic field turf into the Puyallup River. The Seattle Times reports pieces of the artificial turf were found miles downstream last summer. The Department of Ecology said deposits of ground-up tire rubber are believed to have entered into Commencement Bay in Tacoma. The turf and its crumb rubber material are toxic when ingested by fish and other aquatic life. The Puyallup is home to protected endangered species including steelhead, bull trout and Chinook, a critical food source for endangered southern resident orcas. A company spokesman said the company will appeal the fine.

OREGON-WILDFIRE

Early start to fire season in NE Oregon; two wildfires burn

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region. The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and range lands protected by the department. That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING-YAKIMA

Man shot while working in his yard undergoes surgery

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A 35-year-old Yakima man was working in his yard when a passing car opened fire. Police responded to the call about 5:20 p.m. Sunday and found Jonathan Spear lying on a sidewalk while a neighbor provided first aid. Spear was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then flown to Harborview Medical Center. Spear underwent surgery Monday. Witnesses said they saw a blue Ford Taurus speed away from the area immediately after the shooting. Officers impounded a car they believe was used in the shooting. Police say the shooting appears to be random, and they’re increasing patrols in the neighborhood.