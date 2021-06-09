AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 09.

Wednesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM Marion County Board of Commissioners Board session

Location: 555 Court St NE, Salem, OR

Weblinks: https://www.co.marion.or.us/BOC

Contacts: Brenda Koenig, Clerk of the Board, BKoenig@co.mario.or.us, 1 503 589 3236

Wednesday, Jun. 09 9:45 AM Bicameral Dems speak at rally in support of For the People Act – Declaration for American Democracy coalition hosts rally calling on the Senate to pass the For the People Act, with movement and coalition leaders delivering a petition signed by hundreds of thousands of people. Speakers include Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet, Bob Casey, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Jeff Merkley, Alex Padilla and Raphael Warnock, Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Reps. Sharice Davids, Mondaire Jones and John Sarbanes

Location: Supreme Court of the United States, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://declarationforamericandemocracy.org/, https://twitter.com/DemanDemocracy

Contacts: Aki Camargo, M+R Strategic Services, acamargo@mrss.com, 1 347 406 1616

**Photo opp with giant scroll will happen at approximately 11am, with speakers before and after

Wednesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM Oregon State Radiation Advisory Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/OHA, https://twitter.com/OHAOregon

Contacts: Jonathan Modie, OHA Public Health, PHD.communications@state.or.us, 1 971 246 9139

Via Teams Meeting: Members of the public may join remotely by phone at 971-277-2343; Passcode: 597 709 275#

Wednesday, Jun. 09 12:30 PM Axios discussion on the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal – ‘1 Big Thing: The Path Towards Infrastructure’ Axios discussion on the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal, exploring the policies on the table, from modernizing transportation to investing in infrastructure resilience, and the bipartisan negotiations to get the legislation passed. Speakers include National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, Democratic Rep. Peter DeFazio, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis, and United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://pathtowardsinfrastructure.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/axios

Contacts: Axios events, events@axios.com

Wednesday, Jun. 09 3:30 PM Oregon State Bar Joint BOG-BOD Special Issues Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.osbar.org/index.html, https://twitter.com/OregonStateBar

Contacts: Cindy Hill, Oregon State Bar, CindyH@osbplf.org, 1 503 924 4166

Wednesday, Jun. 09 7:30 PM East Portland Chamber of Commerce June Government and Economic Affairs meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.eastportlandchamber.com

Contacts: Connie Shipley, East Portland Chamber of Commerce, connieshipley97230@gmail.com

Go to https://eastportlandchamberofcommerce.com/event-4263966

Wednesday, Jun. 09 CANCELED: Portland Rose Festival Junior Parade – CANCELED: Fred Meyer Junior Parade, featuring bands, scout troops, children’s organizations and youth clubs. Part of the Portland Rose Festival * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Weblinks: http://www.rosefestival.org/, https://twitter.com/PDXRoseFestival

Contacts: Rich Jarvis, Portland Rose Festival, richj@rosefestival.org, 1 503 227 2681 x 314, 1 971 279 9258

Thursday, Jun. 10 7:00 AM Kaiser Westside Medical Center staff protest short staffing – Kaiser Westside Medical Center nurses and healthcare professionals with Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals hold an informational picket ‘to address short staffing, which affects the care patients receive in the hospital’

Location: Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, 2875 NW Stucki Pl, Hillsboro, OR

Weblinks: http://ofnhp.org

Contacts: Shane Burley, Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, sburley@ofnhp.org, 1 503 875 4228

Thursday, Jun. 10 10:00 AM Oregon Health Forum discussion on the state’s adult housing and support crisis – ‘On the Brink: Oregon’s Looming Crisis of Housing and Support for Older Adults’ Oregon Health Forum online virtual discussion, with Northwest Pilot Project Executive Director Laura Golino de Lovato, Jessie F. Richardson Foundation CEO Keren Brown Wilson, Whispering Pines Senior Village Community Administrator Avery Davis, and Oregon Housing and Community Services Affordable Rental Housing Director Julie Cody

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregonhealthforum.org, https://twitter.com/ORHealthForum

Contacts: Judy Lundeen, Oregon Health Forum, judy@oregonhealthforum.org

Thursday, Jun. 10 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer discusses proposed safety improvements to Gresham, OR, avenue – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Gresham, OR, Mayor Travis Stovall hold a walking tour of 181st Ave to discuss proposed safety improvements to reduce injuries and fatal crashes to pedestrians, bikers, and motorists

Location: 181st Ave, Gresham, OR

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Danielle Cohen, Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov

Please RSVP to Danielle at Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov.