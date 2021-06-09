Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Oregon at 4:08 p.m.

OREGON DROUGHT WILDFIRES

SALEM, Ore. — The conditions in Union County, home to 27,000 people spread out over 2,000 square miles, mirror those in much of the West Coast, where drought is above or near record levels, creating increased wildfire risk and hurting farmers, ranchers and fish species. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 370 words.

GLASS RECYCLER VIOLATIONS

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the state’s largest glass container recycler over $1 million for repeated air quality violations. SENT: 350 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE VACCINATIONS: Mayor: Seattle 1st major city to fully vaccinate 70%.

LEGISLATURE AFFORDABLE HOUSING: Oregon Legislature expands options for affordable housing

The AP-Portland, Ore.