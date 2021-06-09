WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:Daily Game
8-7-3
(eight, seven, three)Hit 5
18-20-31-39-42
(eighteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $645,000Keno
05-07-08-12-16-19-21-22-24-27-28-32-35-44-47-72-75-76-78-79
(five, seven, eight, twelve, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty-four, forty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)Lotto
16-27-31-38-41-48
(sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2.6 millionMatch 4
09-12-13-18
(nine, twelve, thirteen, eighteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
19-28-46-50-54, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-eight, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four; Powerball: nine; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments