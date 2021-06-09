AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 09.

Wednesday, Jun. 09 8:15 AM Washington State Department of Health holds media briefing to provide an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) response

Weblinks: http://www.doh.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/WA_DeptofHealth

Contacts: Washington State Department of Health , doh-pio@doh.wa.gov

Wednesday, Jun. 09 9:00 AM – Puget Sound Partnership Leadership Council meeting to discuss the draft list of strategies for the 2022-2026 Action Agenda

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.psp.wa.gov/, https://twitter.com/PSPartnership

Contacts: Kevin Hyde, Puget Sound Partnership, kevin.hyde@psp.wa.gov, 1 360 819 3045

https://zoom.us/j/94740151152?pwd=emlSUWNCMVU4MCtCVGNSTVdtMkJRdz09 Meeting ID: 947 4015 1152, Password: 742990. Dial from any phone: 1-253-215-8782.

Wednesday, Jun. 09 10:00 AM House Appropriations Committee ‘Member Day’ hearing – Virtual ‘Member Day’ hearing, held via Cisco Webex, with testimony from Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Lori Trahan; and Republican Reps. Buddy Carter, Michael Cloud, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://appropriations.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/AppropsDems

Contacts: House Committee on Appropriations, 1 202 225 2771

Wednesday, Jun. 09 1:00 PM National Archives panel discussion on reforming Congress – National Archives hosts ‘Can Congress Reform Itself Again?’ panel discussion, in partnership with the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress, with Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer, Republican Rep. Will Timmons, and former Reps. James Blanchard and Bob Walker

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.archives.gov/, https://twitter.com/USNatArchives

Contacts: National Archives public affairs, 1 202 357 5300

Wednesday, Jun. 09 3:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee announces new state Employment Security Department commissioner – Washington Governor Jay Inslee announces the new state Employment Security Department commissioner and delivers an update on the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, via streaming video. Other speakers include Department of Health Deputy Director for COVID-19 Response Lacy Fehrenbach and Office of the Governor Executive Director for External Affairs Nick Streuli

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2919f906bdb1776cdd44cad94ac5d56a

Wednesday, Jun. 09 LifeStance Health expected to announce final IPO pricing – LifeStance Health is expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the mental health services provider are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share has been set at $15-17

Weblinks: https://lifestance.com/, https://twitter.com/lifestanceUS

Contacts: LifeStance Health press, media@lifestance.com

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jun. 09 10:30 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://ir.expediainc.com/events.cfm, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

Thursday, Jun. 10 11:00 AM Capitol Hill Ocean Week concludes (virtual) – Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW) concludes, hosted by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion in the ocean and Great Lakes community. Final day speakers include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland; Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; and Democrats Sens. Maria Cantwell, Tom Carper and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Raul Grijalva, Donald McEachin, Ed Case, Mikie Sherrill and Joe Neguse

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://capitolhilloceanweek.org/, https://twitter.com/marinesanctuary, #CHOW2021

Contacts: Chip Weiskotten , National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, chip@marinesanctuary.org, 1 518 669 3936

Thursday, Jun. 10 11:30 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan attends groundbreaking for ‘world’s first net zero energy high-rise apartment building’ – Groundbreaking ceremony for 202 battery, the ‘world’s first net zero energy high-rise apartment building’, with attendees including Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine

Location: 303 Battery St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.cplusc.com/, https://twitter.com/ColehourCohen

Contacts: Suzette Riley, C+C, sriley@cplusc.com, 1 206 557 4310

Thursday, Jun. 10 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray reintroduces Digital Equity Act – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a video press call to reintroduce the Digital Equity Act, ‘bipartisan legislation that would create landmark federal investments targeted toward a diverse array of projects at the state and local level that promote ‘digital equity”

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

Thursday, Jun. 10 5:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds virtual fundraising event – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal and travel writer Rick Steves hold virtual fundraising event and discuss ‘travel, politics, and progressive change’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.pramilaforcongress.com, https://twitter.com/PramilaJayapal

Contacts: Lauren Lalonde, Pramila for Congress, Lauren@pramilaforcongress.com, 1 206 383 0874

Thursday, Jun. 10 LifeStance Health shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – LifeStance Health shares are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the mental health services provider was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share has been set at $15-17

Weblinks: https://lifestance.com/, https://twitter.com/lifestanceUS

Contacts: LifeStance Health press, media@lifestance.com

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jun. 10 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400