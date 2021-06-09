Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annie Wright 55, Vashon Island 37
Bainbridge 65, Central Kitsap 48
Bear Creek School 42, University Prep 31
Bonney Lake 57, Stadium 53
Bremerton 74, Olympic 57
Cleveland 53, Lincoln 49
Curtis 78, Emerald Ridge 46
Friday Harbor 63, Concrete 15
Gig Harbor 74, Rogers (Puyallup) 56
King’s 59, Seattle Academy 57
North Mason 69, Chimacum 62
Olympia 58, Sumner 52
South Wasco County, Ore. 69, Trout Lake 42
Squalicum 57, Oak Harbor 39
Summit Sierra 72, Sultan 68
W. F. West 61, Ridgefield 57
Walla Walla 88, Chiawana 84
West Seattle 66, Ballard 49
Wilson 85, Spanaway Lake 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellevue Christian 37, Cascade Christian 23
Bonney Lake 76, Stadium 19
Bush 50, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 43
Cedarcrest 47, Mountlake Terrace 37
Chiawana 37, Walla Walla 26
Ferndale 59, Sehome 45
Glacier Peak 57, Snohomish 41
Grace Academy 55, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 22
Granite Falls 40, Bear Creek School 37
Jackson 51, Monroe 42
Lincoln 79, Lakes 30
Lynnwood 72, Kamiak 44
Northwest School 52, South Whidbey 49
Port Angeles 68, Sequim 52
Shorecrest 56, Edmonds-Woodway 44
Squalicum 42, Oak Harbor 28
Stanwood 73, Everett 51
Sultan 64, Summit Sierra 25
Trout Lake 52, South Wasco County, Ore. 40
Wahkiakum 72, Ilwaco 31
White River 72, Eatonville 34
Wilson 65, Spanaway Lake 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakewood vs. Marysville-Getchell, ccd.
Marysville-Pilchuck vs. Archbishop Murphy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments