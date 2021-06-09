Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 48, Waldport 29
Banks 63, Valley Catholic 39
Benson 80, Glencoe 39
Cleveland 68, Wells 57
Dayton 76, Scio 22
Joseph 64, Ontario 33
Perrydale 65, Willamette Valley Christian 35
Portland Christian 58, Mannahouse Christian 50
Powder Valley 51, Burns 48
Roosevelt 74, Franklin 57
Santiam Christian 61, Harrisburg 39
Toledo 54, Myrtle Point 48
Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Elkton 31
West Linn 62, Lakeridge 43
Yamhill-Carlton 83, Blanchet Catholic 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clackamas vs. Centennial, ccd.
Coquille vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Putnam vs. Milwaukie, ccd.
Santiam vs. Delphian High School, ccd.
Union vs. Burns, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland 52, Eagle Point 39
Astoria 78, Tillamook 30
Barlow 63, David Douglas 45
Bonanza 51, Prospect 12
Churchill 36, Thurston 23
Coquille 26, Reedsport 18
Crane 71, Grant Union 18
Damascus Christian 54, Dufur 42
Faith Bible 53, Columbia Christian 11
Franklin 56, Aloha 37
Jesuit 55, Sunset 16
Joseph 52, Ontario 33
Kennedy 41, Colton 23
Lost River 44, Hosanna-Triad 31
McKay 47, Dallas 29
McMinnville 60, Liberty 53
Myrtle Point 63, Toledo 42
Nestucca 56, Gaston 14
Perrydale 36, Willamette Valley Christian 25
Portland Christian def. Mannahouse Christian, forfeit
Powder Valley 49, Burns 46, 2OT
Regis 35, Oakland 32
Rogue Valley Adventist 40, Cascade Christian 29
Sisters 49, Newport 35
Trout Lake, Wash. 52, South Wasco County 40
Union 49, Burns 43
Vernonia 39, Knappa 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glendale vs. North Douglas, ccd.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.
Sheldon vs. Willamette, ccd.
Yamhill-Carlton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/