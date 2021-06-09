Skip to Content
Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 48, Waldport 29

Banks 63, Valley Catholic 39

Benson 80, Glencoe 39

Cleveland 68, Wells 57

Dayton 76, Scio 22

Joseph 64, Ontario 33

Perrydale 65, Willamette Valley Christian 35

Portland Christian 58, Mannahouse Christian 50

Powder Valley 51, Burns 48

Roosevelt 74, Franklin 57

Santiam Christian 61, Harrisburg 39

Toledo 54, Myrtle Point 48

Umpqua Valley Christian 52, Elkton 31

West Linn 62, Lakeridge 43

Yamhill-Carlton 83, Blanchet Catholic 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clackamas vs. Centennial, ccd.

Coquille vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Putnam vs. Milwaukie, ccd.

Santiam vs. Delphian High School, ccd.

Union vs. Burns, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland 52, Eagle Point 39

Astoria 78, Tillamook 30

Barlow 63, David Douglas 45

Bonanza 51, Prospect 12

Churchill 36, Thurston 23

Coquille 26, Reedsport 18

Crane 71, Grant Union 18

Damascus Christian 54, Dufur 42

Faith Bible 53, Columbia Christian 11

Franklin 56, Aloha 37

Jesuit 55, Sunset 16

Joseph 52, Ontario 33

Kennedy 41, Colton 23

Lost River 44, Hosanna-Triad 31

McKay 47, Dallas 29

McMinnville 60, Liberty 53

Myrtle Point 63, Toledo 42

Nestucca 56, Gaston 14

Perrydale 36, Willamette Valley Christian 25

Portland Christian def. Mannahouse Christian, forfeit

Powder Valley 49, Burns 46, 2OT

Regis 35, Oakland 32

Rogue Valley Adventist 40, Cascade Christian 29

Sisters 49, Newport 35

Trout Lake, Wash. 52, South Wasco County 40

Union 49, Burns 43

Vernonia 39, Knappa 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glendale vs. North Douglas, ccd.

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Trinity Lutheran, ccd.

Sheldon vs. Willamette, ccd.

Yamhill-Carlton vs. Blanchet Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

