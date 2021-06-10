BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:30 p.m.

SPORTS BETTING

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Gambling Commission on Thursday approved amendments to gambling compacts for 15 Native American tribes that are a major step to allowing those tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 480 words.

AMAZON REMOTE WORK POLICY

SEATTLE — Corporate and tech employees at Amazon won’t have to work in offices full time after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. SENT: 310 words.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — A half-year after a Republican legislator let violent, far-right protesters into the Oregon State Capitol, a special committee will examine his role and could recommend he be the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BBA–Mariners-Indians Trade

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians have traded first baseman Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named or cash. By Tom Withers. SENT: 370 words. With AP photos.

