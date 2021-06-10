Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A sharp increase in gang activity is helping to fuel a surge in gun violence in Oregon’s most populous city. Portland has been grappling with the role of police during the racial justice movement and grabbed national headlines during nightly racial justice protests last summer. But the city is attempting to tackle the increasing gun violence as the pandemic eases and protests shrink. In the first six months of the year, Portland is on track to surpass its record annual homicide count as gang violence and retaliatory shootings wrack the metropolitan area. While all agree that Portland has a chaotic gun violence problem, how to solve it is where people splinter.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has given final passage to a bill to protect homeless campers in public spaces. The measure, which goes to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property. Under the measure, a homeless person charged with violating a ban on camping or loitering would have an affirmative defense against a law that is not objectively reasonable. A person experiencing homelessness may also sue to challenge the objective reasonableness of a city or county law.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In northeast Oregon’s Union County, the snowpack is so thin that it has completely melted away in measurement sites. Rivers are running lower, spelling bad news for farmers. The wildfire risk is high. Given these conditions, the county has declared a drought emergency and an early start to the fire season. The conditions in Union County, home to 27,000 people spread out over 2,000 square miles, mirror those in much of the West Coast, where drought is above or near record levels, creating increased wildfire risk and hurting farmers, ranchers and fish species.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the state’s largest glass container recycler over $1 million for repeated air quality violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said last week it had issued a $1.03 million fine to Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of glass manufacturing giant O-I Glass Inc. The state says the fine was issued after the company repeatedly failed to adhere to the emissions standards required under its permit. O-I Glass spokesperson Jim Woods said in an email that O-I is aware of the announcement and is reviewing the scope but cannot provide comment on pending regulatory or legal matters.