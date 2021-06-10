Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say a teacher at a suburban Seattle private school has been criminally charged with four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The Seattle Times reports Nathan Williams of Kirkland is accused of engaging in online sexual conversations with an undercover Seattle police officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Charges filed Friday say as of May 26, Williams was on staff at the Brighton Academy in Redmond and taught on site. Jail and court records show Williams was arrested June 2 and posted $70,000 bail the next day. Kent attorney Brad Barshis told the newspaper he’d work toward showing his client didn’t do the things he’s alleged to have done.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Kitsap County has settled a lawsuit for $2.2 million over the death of a jogger who was struck and killed in the crosswalk of a Silverdale intersection in 2017. The family of Central Kitsap School District teacher Amy Higgins and a friend who witnessed the crash sued the county in 2019. The suit claimed the crosswalk was inadequately designed to keep pedestrians safe, especially in low light. As part of the agreement, the county didn’t admit fault, but has since installed stop signs at the three-way intersection and plans to install a roundabout in 2023.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s new “joints for jabs” vaccination incentive program is off to a rough start. Officials announced Monday the state’s nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin hosting vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to those who get a shot. Cannabis retailers say many don’t have the space to host a vaccine clinic. Some health care providers are queasy about setting up a clinic on the site of a marijuana business because they don’t want to jeopardize federal funding. And the retailers say it’s unfair breweries and wineries can give away drinks to customers who merely showed proof of vaccination — no onsite clinic required.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says 70% of city residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated. She said Wednesday that makes it the first major city in the U.S. to hit that COVID-19 milestone. Her office says now that Seattle has reached the 70% fully vaccinated goal, the city and its partners will launch efforts throughout the summer to support Seattle’s reopening. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was north of Seattle in Washington in January 2020. The state also saw the nation’s first deadly outbreak at a nursing home. There have been more than 440,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state and more than 5,700 deaths.