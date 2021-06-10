Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DETROIT (AP) — Jake Fraley made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning, then drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th to lead the Seattle Mariners over the Detroit Tigers 9-6. Fraley robbed Isaac Paredes of a game-ending homer with one out in the ninth, reaching well over the left-field fence to make the catch, then threw to first for an inning-ending double play. After both teams scored one run in the 10th, Fraley gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead with a one-out RBI single in the 11th.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71. Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle, which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10. Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle’s 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta’s 3-for-26 shooting. Tiffany Hayes finished with 22 points for Atlanta.

UNDATED (AP) — DK Metcalf is back at his day job as a wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks after running the 100-meter dash at the USA Track and Field’s Golden Games last month. Metcalf, at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, had a respectable showing with a 10.37-second effort in the sprint. He finished last in his heat, and failed to advance in the competition. Now, he’s directing all his energy to football, and learning the scheme of Seattle’s new offensive coordinator.