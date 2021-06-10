Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ODD-VEHICLE CRASH-DOG FOUND

Dog ejected from vehicle in Idaho crash found herding sheep

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A dog who vanished for two days after being ejected from a vehicle during a car accident has been found apparently doing the job it was bred to do — herding sheep. The Spokesman-Review reported that Linda Oswald’s family and their dog, Tilly, were driving on an Idaho highway Sunday and crashed into another car, launching the border collie and red heeler mix and prompting an immediate search. Oswald said the family wrote a Facebook post that was shared more than 3,000 times. A family recognized the dog in the photo as the dog they saw on their farm on Tuesday. The families say Tilly was drawn to the farm’s sheep and trying to herd.

BUDGET SURPLUS-IDAHO

Idaho on pace for record $800 million budget surplus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state could finish the fiscal year at the end of June with a record budget surplus of $800 million. The Republican governor in an announcement Wednesday says he will advocate the money be used for additional tax cuts and investments in key areas, with education topping the priority list. Little attributed the strong state economy to fiscal conservatism, swift action during the coronavirus pandemic and responsible allocation of billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 rescue money. The budget surplus is based on revenue numbers for May also released on Wednesday that include income taxes delayed from April due to the pandemic.

MISSING KIDS-MURDER PLEA

Mom committed, husband pleads not guilty to kids’ murders

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — A woman charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children has been committed to a mental health facility for treatment and her husband has pleaded not guilty to the crimes. Chad Daybell entered his plea Wednesday morning in an eastern Idaho courtroom, less than 24 hours after 7th District Judge Steven Boyce signed the mental commitment order for Lori Vallow Daybell. The couple is at the center of a grim saga involving bizarre doomsday beliefs and a months-long search for 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children’s bodies were eventually found buried in Chad Daybell’s yard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho’s COVID numbers drop, vaccination rate remains low

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — State health officials say the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Idaho continues to drop and that the vast majority of the infections are occurring in unvaccinated people. The Post Register reports that Idaho has reported fewer than 200 new cases most days this month. In January, the state’s daily average of new cases was closer to 700 daily. But Idaho’s vaccination rates continue lagging behind national rates. Just 49% of all Idaho adults have been vaccinated, compared to more than 63% of adults nationally. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch says it could take until the fall for 70% of Idaho adults to be vaccinated.

OREGON-WILDFIRE

Early start to fire season in NE Oregon; two wildfires burn

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region. The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and range lands protected by the department. That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.

AP-US-DODGE-MURDER-DRIPPS-SENTENCED

Idaho man gets life in prison in cold-case murder and rape

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Eighteen-year-old Angie Dodge was raped and killed in her Idaho home a quarter-century ago and an innocent man wrongly served 20 years in prison for the crime. On Tuesday, the man authorities say is the real killer was sentenced to life in prison. Fifty-five-year-old Brian Leigh Dripps Sr. must serve at least 20 years in prison before he will be eligible for parole. Judge Joel Tingey said it’s impossible to quantify how much damage has been caused by Dripps’ actions. Christopher Tapp was wrongfully convicted of the crime and spent 20 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to Dripps’ arrest and Tapp’s exoneration.