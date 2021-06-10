Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND-GANG VIOLENCE

‘People are scared’ as gang activity fuels Portland violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A sharp increase in gang activity is helping to fuel a surge in gun violence in Oregon’s most populous city. Portland has been grappling with the role of police during the racial justice movement and grabbed national headlines during nightly racial justice protests last summer. But the city is attempting to tackle the increasing gun violence as the pandemic eases and protests shrink. In the first six months of the year, Portland is on track to surpass its record annual homicide count as gang violence and retaliatory shootings wrack the metropolitan area. While all agree that Portland has a chaotic gun violence problem, how to solve it is where people splinter.

OREGON-HOMELESS-PUBLIC SPACES

Oregon Legislature OKs measure to protect homeless campers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has given final passage to a bill to protect homeless campers in public spaces. The measure, which goes to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, mandates that any city or county law must be reasonable if it regulates sitting, lying, sleeping or keeping warm and dry outdoors on public property. Under the measure, a homeless person charged with violating a ban on camping or loitering would have an affirmative defense against a law that is not objectively reasonable. A person experiencing homelessness may also sue to challenge the objective reasonableness of a city or county law.

OREGON-DROUGHT-WILDFIRES

Officials in Oregon reacting to drought and wildfire risks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — In northeast Oregon’s Union County, the snowpack is so thin that it has completely melted away in measurement sites. Rivers are running lower, spelling bad news for farmers. The wildfire risk is high. Given these conditions, the county has declared a drought emergency and an early start to the fire season. The conditions in Union County, home to 27,000 people spread out over 2,000 square miles, mirror those in much of the West Coast, where drought is above or near record levels, creating increased wildfire risk and hurting farmers, ranchers and fish species.

GLASS RECYCLER-VIOLATIONS

Curbside glass recycler fined $1M for air quality violations

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has fined the state’s largest glass container recycler over $1 million for repeated air quality violations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said last week it had issued a $1.03 million fine to Owens-Brockway, a subsidiary of glass manufacturing giant O-I Glass Inc. The state says the fine was issued after the company repeatedly failed to adhere to the emissions standards required under its permit. O-I Glass spokesperson Jim Woods said in an email that O-I is aware of the announcement and is reviewing the scope but cannot provide comment on pending regulatory or legal matters.

LEGISLATURE-AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Oregon Legislature expands options for affordable housing

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature has approved a measure expanding options for the development of affordable housing. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that the final version of Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Senate 25-5 on Tuesday. It previously passed the House and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown. The bill will restrict local jurisdictions’ ability to deny affordable housing developments on land not zoned for residential use within urban growth boundaries and allow for increased density in certain situations. The bill will make it easier for public housing authorities, nonprofit organizations, and religious institutions to push affordable housing projects through local zoning and conditional use development processes.

RESORT FIRE

Much of southern Oregon resort destroyed in fire

MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a fire has destroyed much of a resort on the Rogue River in Southern Oregon. The Statesman Journal reports the Rural Metro fire department in Josephine County confirmed a “major fire incident” around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Galice Resort west of Grants Pass. Multiple agencies responded to put out the blaze and stop it from spreading into the nearby forest. Mary Lou Thomason, whose family has owned the combination restaurant, store and rafting service since 1981, told the Grants Pass Daily Courier “it went so fast.” Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

OREGON-WILDFIRE

Early start to fire season in NE Oregon; two wildfires burn

LA GRANDE, Ore. (AP) — Forest managers in northeast Oregon have declared an early start to the 2021 fire season, with conditions resembling those that would be typical for mid-summer, Meanwhile firefighters are containing two wildfires ignited by lightning in the region. The fire season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday for approximately 2 million acres of forest and range lands protected by the department. That means debris burning is prohibited, burn permits will not be issued for burn barrels or open burning, and logging and other industrial operations must have water supplies ready to extinguish any fires.

SALMON FISHING-ORCAS

Feds could restrict West Coast salmon fishing to help orcas

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials are proposing to curtail nontribal salmon fishing along the West Coast in especially bad years to help the Northwest’s endangered killer whales. NOAA Fisheries is taking public comment on the plan, which calls for restricting commercial and recreational salmon fishing when Chinook salmon forecasts are especially low. The restrictions would extend from Puget Sound in Washington to Monterey Bay in central California, and they would be triggered when fewer than 966,000 Chinook are forecast to return to Northwest rivers. The last time forecast Chinook returns were that low was in 2007.