Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

YORK STATUE-DEFACED

Statue of Black hero of Lewis & Clark trip defaced

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A statue commemorating York, an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, was defaced this week in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that while the bust itself was unmarked, symbols and words, including “love not hate,” were spray-painted in purple lettering onto the gray pedestal underneath. A plaque describing York had also been spray-painted over and then removed, leaving behind a blank square framed in purple. The bust mysteriously appeared in February on a pedestal in a park in Southeast Portland where a statue of Harvey Scott, a well-known conservative and longtime editor of The Oregonian who opposed women’s suffrage, stood until it was torn down. It still isn’t clear who created or placed the bust of York.

TEACHER-SEXUAL MESSAGES CHARGES

Prosecutors: Teacher sent sexual messages to fictitious teen

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors say a teacher at a suburban Seattle private school has been criminally charged with four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. The Seattle Times reports Nathan Williams of Kirkland is accused of engaging in online sexual conversations with an undercover Seattle police officer he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Charges filed Friday say as of May 26, Williams was on staff at the Brighton Academy in Redmond and taught on site. Jail and court records show Williams was arrested June 2 and posted $70,000 bail the next day. Kent attorney Brad Barshis told the newspaper he’d work toward showing his client didn’t do the things he’s alleged to have done.

JOGGER DEATH-SETTLEMENT

Kitsap County settles lawsuit for $2.2M in jogger death

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Kitsap County has settled a lawsuit for $2.2 million over the death of a jogger who was struck and killed in the crosswalk of a Silverdale intersection in 2017. The family of Central Kitsap School District teacher Amy Higgins and a friend who witnessed the crash sued the county in 2019. The suit claimed the crosswalk was inadequately designed to keep pedestrians safe, especially in low light. As part of the agreement, the county didn’t admit fault, but has since installed stop signs at the three-way intersection and plans to install a roundabout in 2023.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FREE-JOINTS

Washington’s ‘joints for jabs’ vaccine program falling flat

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington’s new “joints for jabs” vaccination incentive program is off to a rough start. Officials announced Monday the state’s nearly 500 licensed marijuana retailers could begin hosting vaccine clinics and offering a single, free pre-rolled marijuana cigarette to those who get a shot. Cannabis retailers say many don’t have the space to host a vaccine clinic. Some health care providers are queasy about setting up a clinic on the site of a marijuana business because they don’t want to jeopardize federal funding. And the retailers say it’s unfair breweries and wineries can give away drinks to customers who merely showed proof of vaccination — no onsite clinic required.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE VACCINATIONS

Mayor: Seattle 1st major city to fully vaccinate 70%

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan says 70% of city residents ages 12 and up have been fully vaccinated. She said Wednesday that makes it the first major city in the U.S. to hit that COVID-19 milestone. Her office says now that Seattle has reached the 70% fully vaccinated goal, the city and its partners will launch efforts throughout the summer to support Seattle’s reopening. The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States was north of Seattle in Washington in January 2020. The state also saw the nation’s first deadly outbreak at a nursing home. There have been more than 440,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state and more than 5,700 deaths.

EMPLOYMENT SECURITY DEPARTMENT-LEADER

Gov. names Feek as Employment Security Department head

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee has named Cami Feek as commissioner of the state’s Employment Security Department, which temporarily suspended unemployment benefit payments after discovering that criminals had used stolen Social Security numbers to file fraudulent claims. Inslee named Feek commissioner on Wednesday. She has been acting commissioner since February when former Commissioner Suzi LeVine left to work for the Biden administration. In 2020, officials disclosed that $650 million had likely been stolen in a fraud scheme that law enforcement officials said was partly based in Nigeria. Nigerian citizen Abidemi Rufai was arrested in May and is accused of stealing over $350,000 in unemployment benefits. His lawyer has said Rufai “denies any involvement in these transactions.”

GOVERNOR VETO-SUPREME COURT

Washington state high court to consider if veto went too far

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State Supreme Court justices are considering whether Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee violated the state constitution when he vetoed single sentences in the transportation budget in 2019. The Daily Herald reported Tuesday that lawmakers sued the Democratic governor, claiming he exceeded his authority and trespassed onto their legislating responsibilities by removing a sentence pertaining to grant funding for transit services. A Thurston County judge invalidated the vetoes last year, concluding Inslee exceeded his veto powers. Alicia Young, a deputy solicitor general representing Inslee, argued against that decision on Tuesday. Young said that the move was unusual, but was a legal and necessary response to lawmakers’ improper manipulation of the budgeting process.

ELECTRIC SCOOTER-FATAL

Man on electric scooter dies after being hit by semi-truck

KENT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal collision involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semi-truck in Kent. Officers were called for an accident involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency crews said the man in his 50′s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries. Witnesses said the man was weaving in and out of traffic and did not see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation.

DEBT COLLECTION AGENCY LAWSUIT

Debt collector to return $475K to Washington consumers

SEATTLE (AP) — A Denver-based collection agency must return about $475,000 it collected improperly from up to 5,000 Washington consumers after state Attorney General Bob Ferguson prevailed in a lawsuit alleging unlawful debt-collection practices. The Seattle Times reports Ferguson’s office says Machol & Johannes must also forgive as much as $250,000 in fees and costs for hundreds of people, and pay $414,000 to the attorney general’s office to cover the costs of the investigation. Ferguson filed the lawsuit in King County Superior Court in 2020 after a judge notified his office that the company had filed improper wage-garnishment applications. Machol & Johannes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FATAL STABBING-SENTENCE

Bellingham woman gets 17 years in prison for fatal stabbing

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a Washington state woman to nearly two decades in prison for fatally stabbing her father to death during an argument over a cigarette in April 2020. The Bellingham Herald reported that Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Robert Olson sentenced 34-year-old Kali Marie McConnell on Monday to 17 years in prison with three years probation. McConnell accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May in the death of her 57-year-old father, Dale M. Henefin. McConnell apologized during her sentencing hearing and said she regrets what happened.