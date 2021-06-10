AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 10.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 7:00 AM Kaiser Westside Medical Center staff protest short staffing – Kaiser Westside Medical Center nurses and healthcare professionals with Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals hold an informational picket ‘to address short staffing, which affects the care patients receive in the hospital’

Location: Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center, 2875 NW Stucki Pl, Hillsboro, OR

Weblinks: http://ofnhp.org

Contacts: Shane Burley, Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, sburley@ofnhp.org, 1 503 875 4228

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 10:00 AM Oregon Health Forum discussion on the state’s adult housing and support crisis – ‘On the Brink: Oregon’s Looming Crisis of Housing and Support for Older Adults’ Oregon Health Forum online virtual discussion, with Northwest Pilot Project Executive Director Laura Golino de Lovato, Jessie F. Richardson Foundation CEO Keren Brown Wilson, Whispering Pines Senior Village Community Administrator Avery Davis, and Oregon Housing and Community Services Affordable Rental Housing Director Julie Cody

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregonhealthforum.org, https://twitter.com/ORHealthForum

Contacts: Judy Lundeen, Oregon Health Forum, judy@oregonhealthforum.org

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 10:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer discusses proposed safety improvements to Gresham, OR, avenue – Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Gresham, OR, Mayor Travis Stovall hold a walking tour of 181st Ave to discuss proposed safety improvements to reduce injuries and fatal crashes to pedestrians, bikers, and motorists

Location: 181st Ave, Gresham, OR

Weblinks: http://blumenauer.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repblumenauer

Contacts: Danielle Cohen, Office of Rep. Earl Blumenauer, Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov

Please RSVP to Danielle at Danielle.Cohen@mail.house.gov.

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 12 – Sunday, Jun. 13 2021 McMinnville Scottish Festival – 20201 McMinnville Scottish Festival, with events including caber toss, exhibits, and dancing

Location: Linfield University, 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR

Weblinks: https://www.macscottishfest.com/

Contacts: McMinnville Scottish Festival, celticheritagealliance@gmail.com

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 12 CANCELED: Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade – CANCELED: Portland Rose Festival continues with annual Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, from Memorial Coliseum to Downtown Portland * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.rosefestival.org/, https://twitter.com/PDXRoseFestival

Contacts: Katie Yates, Portland Rose Festival Foundation, katiey@rosefestival.org