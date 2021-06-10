Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:00 p.m.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — A half-year after a Republican legislator let violent, far-right protesters into the Oregon State Capitol, a special committee will examine his role and could recommend he be the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

PORTLAND GANG VIOLENCE

PORTLAND, Ore. — A sharp increase in gang activity is helping to fuel a surge in gun violence in Oregon’s most populous city. By Sara Cline. SENT: 1100 words. With AP photos.

CRIME SPIKE MISINFORMATION

WASHINGTON — Some police organizations and Republican politicians are blaming Democrats and last year’s defund the police effort for a troubling rise in homicides in many cities across the country. The increases are real, and some cities did make modest cuts to police spending. But the claims by Republicans overlook the fact homicides are up in many cities, including ones that increased police spending or have Republican mayors. By David Klepper and Gary Fields. SENT: 1090 words. With AP photos.

POLICE KILLING SETTLEMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Lawyers for the family of a 24-year-old man announced this week that they’ve reached a settlement with the city of Portland for a police shooting in 2017 that left Terrell Johnson dead. SENT: 260 words.

IN BRIEF

DISABILITY SERVICES GROUP LEAVING STATE: State scrambles as disabilities company plans Oregon exit.

YORK STATUE DEFACED: Statue of Black hero of Lewis & Clark trip defaced in Oregon.

COLD CASE HOMICIDE ARREST: Suspect arrested in 1980 cold case homicide of young woman.

