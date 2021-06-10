Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 37, Pine Eagle 30

Amity 87, Scio 21

Central Linn 62, Lowell 46

Crosshill Christian 77, Willamette Valley Christian 30

Hosanna-Triad 57, Prospect 47

Joseph 75, Enterprise 44

Junction City 61, Cottage Grove 44

Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 43

Lincoln 27, Jefferson PDX 24

Nyssa 64, Ontario 51

Riddle 43, Camas Valley 30

Salem Academy 67, Culver 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

North Valley vs. Klamath, ccd.

St. Mary’s vs. South Umpqua, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cottage Grove 41, Junction City 32

Country Christian 44, Colton 22

Gladstone 59, Molalla 53

Heppner 40, Riverside 25

Hidden Valley 60, Henley 24

Hosanna-Triad def. Prospect, forfeit

Madras 52, Corbett 44

Mazama 45, Phoenix 31

Nyssa 63, Ontario 16

Portland Christian 47, Columbia Christian 19

The Dalles 57, Hood River 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Crosshill Christian vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.

Parkrose vs. Putnam, ccd.

Powers vs. Glendale, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

