Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 37, Pine Eagle 30
Amity 87, Scio 21
Central Linn 62, Lowell 46
Crosshill Christian 77, Willamette Valley Christian 30
Hosanna-Triad 57, Prospect 47
Joseph 75, Enterprise 44
Junction City 61, Cottage Grove 44
Kennewick, Wash. 74, Hermiston 43
Lincoln 27, Jefferson PDX 24
Nyssa 64, Ontario 51
Riddle 43, Camas Valley 30
Salem Academy 67, Culver 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
North Valley vs. Klamath, ccd.
St. Mary’s vs. South Umpqua, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cottage Grove 41, Junction City 32
Country Christian 44, Colton 22
Gladstone 59, Molalla 53
Heppner 40, Riverside 25
Hidden Valley 60, Henley 24
Hosanna-Triad def. Prospect, forfeit
Madras 52, Corbett 44
Mazama 45, Phoenix 31
Nyssa 63, Ontario 16
Portland Christian 47, Columbia Christian 19
The Dalles 57, Hood River 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Crosshill Christian vs. Willamette Valley Christian, ccd.
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Catlin Gabel, ccd.
Parkrose vs. Putnam, ccd.
Powers vs. Glendale, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
