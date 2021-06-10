WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)Hit 5
02-11-12-38-41
(two, eleven, twelve, thirty-eight, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $710,000Keno
02-03-16-19-24-25-26-30-33-37-38-41-52-55-57-59-61-65-67-75
(two, three, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-five)Match 4
05-06-11-24
(five, six, eleven, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
