AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 11:00 AM Capitol Hill Ocean Week concludes (virtual) – Capitol Hill Ocean Week (CHOW) concludes, hosted by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion in the ocean and Great Lakes community. Final day speakers include Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland; Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo; and Democrats Sens. Maria Cantwell, Tom Carper and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. Raul Grijalva, Donald McEachin, Ed Case, Mikie Sherrill and Joe Neguse

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://capitolhilloceanweek.org/, https://twitter.com/marinesanctuary, #CHOW2021

Contacts: Chip Weiskotten , National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, chip@marinesanctuary.org, 1 518 669 3936

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 10 11:00 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Clark County, with stops including a Port of Vancouver marine facility tour (11:00 AM PDT), a meeting with regional environmental education leaders, Columbian Springs Environmental Education Center, 12208 SE Evergreen Hwy, Vancouver (12:45 PM PDT), and visits DNR’s Washougal Oaks Nature Area (2:00 PM PDT)

Weblinks: https://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136; Tara Lee, Washington Gov. Inslee communications, tara.lee@wa.gov.gov, 1 360 902 4136;

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 11:30 AM Seattle Mayor Durkan attends groundbreaking for ‘world’s first net zero energy high-rise apartment building’ – Groundbreaking ceremony for 202 battery, the ‘world’s first net zero energy high-rise apartment building’, with attendees including Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine

Location: 303 Battery St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.cplusc.com/, https://twitter.com/ColehourCohen

Contacts: Suzette Riley, C+C, sriley@cplusc.com, 1 206 557 4310

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Patty Murray reintroduces Digital Equity Act – Democratic Sen. Patty Murray holds a video press call to reintroduce the Digital Equity Act, ‘bipartisan legislation that would create landmark federal investments targeted toward a diverse array of projects at the state and local level that promote ‘digital equity”

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Charlie Andrews, Sen. Patty Murray press, charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov, 1 202 224 2834

RSVP to the event for information on how to join the call by emailing charlie_andrews@murray.senate.gov

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 5:00 PM Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal holds virtual fundraising event – Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal and travel writer Rick Steves hold virtual fundraising event and discuss ‘travel, politics, and progressive change’

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.pramilaforcongress.com, https://twitter.com/PramilaJayapal

Contacts: Lauren Lalonde, Pramila for Congress, Lauren@pramilaforcongress.com, 1 206 383 0874

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 10 LifeStance Health shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – LifeStance Health shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the mental health services provider announced the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday at $18 per share. The offer price range per share had been set at $15-17

Weblinks: https://lifestance.com/, https://twitter.com/lifestanceUS

Contacts: LifeStance Health press, media@lifestance.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 10 Microsoft Corp: Q4 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://wdfw.wa.gov/commission/, https://twitter.com/wdfw

Contacts: Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, commission@dfw.wa.gov

The link for the public to listen to the discussion is: (https://zoom.us/j/91064480058)

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 12 2:05 PM University of Washington Commencement ceremonies (virtual)

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.washington.edu/, https://twitter.com/UW

Contacts: Jackson Holtz, University of Washington, jjholtz@uw.edu, 1 206 543 2580

——————–

Saturday, Jun. 12 – Saturday, Jun. 19 Team America Rocketry Challenge National Finals – Team America Rocketry Challenge National Finals, including a fly-off, outdoor expo, and awards ceremony * TARC – thought to be the world’s largest student rocket contest – is ‘a key piece of the aerospace and defense industry’s strategy to better engage U.S. teens in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM)’ * Taking place at 11 regional launch sites to limit the number of people gathered in one place

Weblinks: http://www.aia-aerospace.org, https://twitter.com/aiaspeaks

Contacts: Caitlin Hayden, AIA, Caitlin.Hayden@aia-aerospace.org

Contact for locations