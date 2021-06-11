Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 59, Nyssa 55
Bend 80, Trinity Lutheran 38
Clackamas 40, Barlow 37
De La Salle 57, Portland Adventist 53
Horizon Christian Hood River 42, Sherman 32
Marshfield 45, Tillamook 38
North Medford 69, Roseburg 68
Union 59, Wallowa 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burns vs. Vale, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Douglas, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 64, Clackamas 58
Crater 50, Eagle Point 21
Crook County 45, The Dalles 25
De La Salle 36, Portland Adventist 31
Horizon Christian Hood River 36, Sherman 22
Jefferson PDX 49, Madison 45
Knappa 45, Gaston 38
La Grande 50, Ontario 15
Portland Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 20
Putnam 55, Scappoose 29
Santiam Christian 61, La Pine 28
Southridge 62, Aloha 27
Western Christian High School 53, Sheridan 34
Willamina 55, Rainier 25
Yamhill-Carlton 37, Dayton 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Powers vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Toledo vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
