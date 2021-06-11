Skip to Content
Published 8:32 PM

Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baker 59, Nyssa 55

Bend 80, Trinity Lutheran 38

Clackamas 40, Barlow 37

De La Salle 57, Portland Adventist 53

Horizon Christian Hood River 42, Sherman 32

Marshfield 45, Tillamook 38

North Medford 69, Roseburg 68

Union 59, Wallowa 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burns vs. Vale, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Douglas, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 64, Clackamas 58

Crater 50, Eagle Point 21

Crook County 45, The Dalles 25

De La Salle 36, Portland Adventist 31

Horizon Christian Hood River 36, Sherman 22

Jefferson PDX 49, Madison 45

Knappa 45, Gaston 38

La Grande 50, Ontario 15

Portland Christian 44, N. Clackamas Christian 20

Putnam 55, Scappoose 29

Santiam Christian 61, La Pine 28

Southridge 62, Aloha 27

Western Christian High School 53, Sheridan 34

Willamina 55, Rainier 25

Yamhill-Carlton 37, Dayton 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powers vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.

Toledo vs. Reedsport, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

