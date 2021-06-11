Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Mountainview 58, Kentlake 55
Auburn Riverside 58, Kennedy 41
Ballard 62, Chief Sealth 19
Blanchet 67, West Seattle 62
Cascade Christian 46, Charles Wright Academy 40
Cashmere 60, Royal 52
Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 50, University Prep 38
Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 58
Cle Elum/Roslyn 68, Kittitas 45
Columbia (Burbank) 80, Dayton/Waitsburg 44
Deer Park 58, Medical Lake 54
East Valley (Spokane) 75, Rogers (Spokane) 66
Eastside Catholic 60, Ingraham 57
Ephrata 73, Cascade (Leavenworth) 46
Garfield 81, Nathan Hale 71
Gonzaga Prep 62, Mead 51
Kent Meridian 85, Todd Beamer 60
Kentridge 57, Mt. Rainier 49
Kentwood 70, Decatur 42
King’s 68, Bear Creek School 39
La Salle 57, College Place 55
Liberty (Spangle) 64, Davenport 52
Lincoln 68, Franklin 59
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 70, Asotin 40
Lummi 68, Mount Vernon Christian 54
Manson 70, Oroville 60
Moses Lake Christian Academy 43, Liberty Bell 38
Mt. Spokane 72, Ferris 40
Pullman 70, Clarkston 65, OT
Rainier Beach 65, Roosevelt 46
Riverside Christian 42, Highland 31
Seattle Christian 59, Vashon Island 45
Seattle Prep 61, O’Dea 60
Shadle Park 90, North Central 64
Spanaway Lake 66, Lincoln 57
Timberline 66, Capital 56
Tri-Cities Prep 45, Walla Walla Academy 40
Wapato 93, Naches Valley 75
West Valley (Spokane) 57, Othello 49
West Valley (Yakima) 54, Wenatchee 52
White Swan 75, Granger 44
Yelm 67, River Ridge 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Kiona-Benton vs. Connell, ccd.
Washington vs. Franklin Pierce, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Riverside 65, Kennedy 63
Bear Creek School 47, Sultan 38
Bush 50, Overlake School 43
Cascade Christian 44, Charles Wright Academy 8
Cashmere 41, Royal 35
Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 38, University Prep 33
Central Valley 74, Lewis and Clark 46
Clarkston 91, Pullman 25
East Valley (Spokane) 61, Rogers (Spokane) 22
Ephrata 59, Cascade (Leavenworth) 18
Ferris 51, Mt. Spokane 37
Granger 43, White Swan 40
Highland 47, Riverside Christian 37
Kentwood 50, Decatur 37
Kettle Falls 58, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 51
Kittitas 38, Cle Elum/Roslyn 23
Liberty (Spangle) 44, Davenport 40
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 53, Asotin 23
Manson 42, Oroville 21
Mead 57, Gonzaga Prep 43
Medical Lake 46, Deer Park 36
Mount Baker 35, Oak Harbor 27
Mount Vernon Christian 67, Lummi 38
Odessa 42, Springdale 24
Seattle Christian 45, Vashon Island 31
Seattle Prep 54, Blanchet 48
Shadle Park 48, North Central 28
Sunnyside 57, Prosser 53
Todd Beamer 58, Kent Meridian 37
Tri-Cities Prep 58, Walla Walla Academy 34
West Seattle 69, Nathan Hale 25
West Valley (Spokane) 67, Othello 46
White River 64, Enumclaw 55
Yelm 70, River Ridge 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dayton/Waitsburg vs. Columbia (Burbank), ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments