Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Newly-released records show a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was being investigated internally for making inappropriate comments retired before the investigation could be completed. The Bulletin reports the sheriff’s office won’t reveal details of its case against Grant T. Johnstone, who told The Bulletin the accusation against him was true. Johnstone worked for the sheriff’s office from July 2013 until February, when he retired after 25 years as a law enforcement officer. Johnstone told the newspaper his retirement had nothing to do with the conduct investigation. He said the accusation of unprofessionalism was true and he was “absolutely in the wrong.”

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who stabbed nine people at a toddler’s birthday party in Boise three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison plus another 120 years for the brutal attack. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentence against 33-year-old Timmy Kinner on Thursday, saying she didn’t think he could ever be safely released. Kinner pleaded guilty in March to the stabbing attack on six children and three adults. The birthday girl, 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, died of her injuries. The victims were all refugee families from Iraq, Ethiopia and Syria. Kinner’s defense attorney said Kinner was in the midst of a psychotic episode during the crime.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials have launched the first tests of electric vehicles in Yellowstone National Park that are capable of operating without drivers. The Billings Gazette reported that the park on Wednesday launched a $360,000 public experiment into the potential future of visitor transportation, unveiling two eight-passenger, cube-shaped vehicles that will be tested at Canyon Village. Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday that the vehicles are expected to navigate the parking lot of Canyon Village through Aug. 31. Each 3D-printed vehicle can carry 1,350 pounds and has $300,000 worth of technology installed inside. Similar vehicles have been deployed in Maryland, Italy and Berlin.

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — School district officials in Idaho have started offering a full summer school program to catch up all students who may have fallen behind academically during the coronavirus pandemic. The Times-News reported that the Cassia County School District was prompted to move to a full program to fill the educational gaps caused by the pandemic during remote learning. Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield says that in previous years, the district offered limited summer school to migrant programs or after-school programs. The Cassia School District estimates the program will cost about $600,000 — with $490,000 coming from Republican Gov. Brad Little’s learning loss money and $100,000 from federal stimulus funds.