Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

SEATTLE (AP) — A company has notified authorities that it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would pump out too much pollution.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday evening in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area of the Yakama reservation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Jordan Everett Stevens was also found guilty Thursday of discharging a firearm while committing a crime. He had been charged in U.S. District Court. Witnesses said Stevens shot 25-year-old Minthorn in 2019 because she spoke to FBI agents about an incident in which he was involved. The trial began Monday, and the federal government rested its case Thursday. The jury reached its verdict after about two hours.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who admitted using inside information from his wife about Amazon to trade the company’s stock has been sentenced to 26 months in prison. Federal prosecutors say Viky Bohra received the sentence Thursday for illegally trading Amazon stock. The prosecutors say Bohra admitted making profits of $1.4 million between 2016 and 2018 with the information from his wife. Authorities say she was working as a finance employee with Amazon at the time and had access to confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses. Bohra’s wife will not face charges as a result of her husband’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Labor & Industries says it’s assessing Allways Roofing more than $1.2 million for putting workers’ lives in danger. State inspectors found a dozen “willful serious violations” at three job sites, in Snohomish and Lake Stevens, between December and March. Richard Ovak, owner of Allways Roofing, says they’re appealing the safety citation. In at least one instance, employees were working on a steep roof with no fall protection. Inspectors also noted times when ladders either weren’t set up or weren’t being used correctly. Workers using pneumatic nail guns weren’t wearing eye protection.