Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he did not request a trade this offseason and that he believes conversations with coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have strengthened his relationship with the team. Wilson repeated numerous times that winning is the ultimate cure for any dissatisfaction and that any rifts with the franchise have been mended for now. Wilson was speaking for the first time since February, when a series of comments he made led to trade speculation and a growing furor surrounding his future in Seattle.

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Isaac Paredes hit a go-ahead single as the Detroit Tigers rallied from a first-inning deficit and took advantage of three errors to beat the Seattle Mariners 8-3. Mitch Haniger put Seattle ahead against Tyler Alexander with the first of his two solo homers, but the Tigers rallied to take two of three from the Mariners, who have lost six of nine following a five-game winning streak. José Jiménez pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for his first win since last Aug. 26. Alex Lange threw the eighth and Gregory Soto pitched a perfect ninth to finish the six-hitter.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians have traded first baseman Jake Bauers to the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named or cash. Bauers was named Cleveland’s starting first baseman despite being outplayed by Bobby Bradley in training camp because he was out of minor league options. Bauers batted just .190 with six RBIs in 43 games before the Indians designated him for assignment last weekend and recalled Bradley, who has four hits in first 10 at-bats. Bauers is in Seattle’s starting lineup for Thursday’s game in Detroit. He’ll be back in Cleveland on Friday when Seattle opens a three-game series.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ohio State’s Adelaide Aquilla won the NCAA outdoor women’s shot put title Thursday night, edging Wisconsin’s Josie Schaefer with a mark of 62 feet, 3 1/4 inches on her final attempt at newly renovated Hayward Field. Aquilla also won the indoor title in March in Arkansas. LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson became the first woman since 2010 to sweep the indoor and outdoor pole vault titles, clearing 14-5 1/4. Texas’ Tara Davis also swept the long jump titles, winning at 21-11 3/4. Cal junior Camryn Rogers broke her own collegiate hammer record with a mark of 247-9 to defend her title.