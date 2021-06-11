ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Friday:5 Star Draw
07-12-22-27-39
(seven, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $1.03 millionMega Millions
04-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 4
(four, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: four)Pick 3 Day
4-8-3
(four, eight, three)Pick 3 Night
9-1-1
(nine, one, one)Pick 4 Day
4-0-3-2
(four, zero, three, two)Pick 4 Night
8-7-8-7
(eight, seven, eight, seven)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
Comments