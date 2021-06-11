Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3:30 p.m.

NEW FEDERAL JUDGE-PATRICCO

BOISE — Idaho’s newest federal magistrate judge, Raymond Patricco Jr., was sworn in during a brief ceremony Friday morning at the federal courthouse in Boise. A more formal swearing-in ceremony with “pomp and circumstance” will be held at a later date, Chief District Judge David Nye said, but Friday’s event allowed Patricco to get right to work presiding over his first hearing that afternoon. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 500 words. WITH AP Photos.

BIDEN-PUBLIC LANDS-NOMINEE

BILLINGS, Mont. — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Friday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning should be disqualified for her collaboration with “extreme environmental activists.” By Matthew Brown. SENT: 760 words. WITH AP Photos.

OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. Legislators said on the House floor that this could be the most important vote they ever cast. They then proceeded Thursday night to expel an unapologetic Rep. Mike Nearman with a 59-1 vote, marking the first time a member has been expelled by the House in its 160-year history. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 810 words. WITH AP Photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon nears its vaccination target to reopen the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she is extending the state’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium through September. However, the governor was unable to extend the state’s eviction moratorium — which began in April, 2020, as tenants financially struggled during the pandemic. That is set to expire at the end of June. By Sara Cline. SENT: 580 words.

LONG TRIP-HOME TRASHED

LEWISTON — An Idaho woman who had her vacation in China unexpectedly extended by the coronavirus pandemic recently returned home to Lewiston to find her house had been plundered and trashed by squatters. An AP Member Exchange by Joel Mills of the Lewiston Tribune. SENT: 1000 words.

ALSO:

VIRUS OUTBREAK=GONZAGA VACCINES: Gonzaga to require COVID-19 vaccines for students

YELLOWSTONE-TOURISM: Yellowstone National Park sets tourism record for May