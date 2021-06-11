Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DEPUTY PROBE-RESIGNATION

Deputy resigns before conduct investigation complete

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Newly-released records show a Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was being investigated internally for making inappropriate comments retired before the investigation could be completed. The Bulletin reports the sheriff’s office won’t reveal details of its case against Grant T. Johnstone, who told The Bulletin the accusation against him was true. Johnstone worked for the sheriff’s office from July 2013 until February, when he retired after 25 years as a law enforcement officer. Johnstone told the newspaper his retirement had nothing to do with the conduct investigation. He said the accusation of unprofessionalism was true and he was “absolutely in the wrong.”

MASS STABBING-SENTENCE

Man behind brutal mass stabbing to spend life in prison

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who stabbed nine people at a toddler’s birthday party in Boise three years ago has been sentenced to life in prison plus another 120 years for the brutal attack. Fourth District Judge Nancy Baskin handed down the sentence against 33-year-old Timmy Kinner on Thursday, saying she didn’t think he could ever be safely released. Kinner pleaded guilty in March to the stabbing attack on six children and three adults. The birthday girl, 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, died of her injuries. The victims were all refugee families from Iraq, Ethiopia and Syria. Kinner’s defense attorney said Kinner was in the midst of a psychotic episode during the crime.

AP-US-YELLOWSTONE-ELECTRIC-SHUTTLES

Yellowstone National Park unveils automated electric cars

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Park officials have launched the first tests of electric vehicles in Yellowstone National Park that are capable of operating without drivers. The Billings Gazette reported that the park on Wednesday launched a $360,000 public experiment into the potential future of visitor transportation, unveiling two eight-passenger, cube-shaped vehicles that will be tested at Canyon Village. Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday that the vehicles are expected to navigate the parking lot of Canyon Village through Aug. 31. Each 3D-printed vehicle can carry 1,350 pounds and has $300,000 worth of technology installed inside. Similar vehicles have been deployed in Maryland, Italy and Berlin.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SUMMER SCHOOL

Idaho district begins summer school to address education gap

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — School district officials in Idaho have started offering a full summer school program to catch up all students who may have fallen behind academically during the coronavirus pandemic. The Times-News reported that the Cassia County School District was prompted to move to a full program to fill the educational gaps caused by the pandemic during remote learning. Cassia County School District spokesperson Debbie Critchfield says that in previous years, the district offered limited summer school to migrant programs or after-school programs. The Cassia School District estimates the program will cost about $600,000 — with $490,000 coming from Republican Gov. Brad Little’s learning loss money and $100,000 from federal stimulus funds.

AP-US-OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Lawmakers remove state legislator over Oregon Capitol breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in Oregon have expelled a Republican legislator who let violent, far-right protesters into the Statehouse. The expulsion Thursday night of Rep. Mike Nearman was the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior. Nearman was seen on security video opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A representative says the protesters planned to occupy the Capitol and some were armed.

SPORTS BETTING

WA panel approves sports betting; sends to governor

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Gambling Commission has approved amendments to gambling compacts for 15 Native American tribes that are a major step to allowing those tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos. Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-0, with two excused, on the requests from all 15 tribes to approve the amendments and send them to Gov. Jay Inslee for his approval. This was the next step in the complicated process of allowing sports betting, following approval last year by the state Legislature. If the governor approves, the issue will be sent to the federal government for approval.