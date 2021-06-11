Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

MURDER CONVICTION-RESERVATION

Jury: Man guilty of murder in woman’s death on reservation

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder Thursday evening in the shooting death of Alillia “Lala” Minthorn in a remote area of the Yakama reservation. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports Jordan Everett Stevens was also found guilty Thursday of discharging a firearm while committing a crime. He had been charged in U.S. District Court. Witnesses said Stevens shot 25-year-old Minthorn in 2019 because she spoke to FBI agents about an incident in which he was involved. The trial began Monday, and the federal government rested its case Thursday. The jury reached its verdict after about two hours.

INSIDER TRADING-AMAZON

2-year sentence for man convicted of insider Amazon trading

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who admitted using inside information from his wife about Amazon to trade the company’s stock has been sentenced to 26 months in prison. Federal prosecutors say Viky Bohra received the sentence Thursday for illegally trading Amazon stock. The prosecutors say Bohra admitted making profits of $1.4 million between 2016 and 2018 with the information from his wife. Authorities say she was working as a finance employee with Amazon at the time and had access to confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses. Bohra’s wife will not face charges as a result of her husband’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

ROOFING COMPANY FINED

Snohomish roofing company fined $1.2M for safety violations

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — The state Department of Labor & Industries says it’s assessing Allways Roofing more than $1.2 million for putting workers’ lives in danger. State inspectors found a dozen “willful serious violations” at three job sites, in Snohomish and Lake Stevens, between December and March. Richard Ovak, owner of Allways Roofing, says they’re appealing the safety citation. In at least one instance, employees were working on a steep roof with no fall protection. Inspectors also noted times when ladders either weren’t set up or weren’t being used correctly. Workers using pneumatic nail guns weren’t wearing eye protection.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOTTERY WINNER

Winner of first $250K in state vaccine lottery claims prize

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The first winner in Washington state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery has claimed his $250,000 prize. KING-TV reports the man identified by Washington State Lottery officials Thursday as Lance R. did not want to be further identified. But in a statement he said he “got lucky,” and encouraged others to get vaccinated not only to have a chance at winning money, but to protect the community. There will be three more weekly drawings for $250,000, and one vaccinated Washingtonian will win a $1 million grand prize. Residents are automatically entered into the drawing if they have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination and are in the state Department of Health vaccine database.

AMAZON-REMOTE WORK POLICY

Amazon now says remote work OK 2 days a week

SEATTLE (AP) — Corporate and tech employees at Amazon won’t have to work in offices full time after coronavirus restrictions are lifted. The Seattle Times reports the online retail giant said in a company blog post Thursday that those workers can work remotely two days a week. In addition, the employees can work remotely from a domestic location for four full weeks each year. Amazon’s work policy update follows backlash from some employees to what they interpreted as the expectation they would have to return to the office full time once states reopen. Some tech companies had launched recruiting campaigns that seemed targeted in part at Amazon workers’ dismay over an end to remote work.

STATE FAIR BACK

Washington State Fair to return in-person in September

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Fair is returning to Puyallup in September after it was canceled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports organizers posted on Twitter Thursday that the Washington State Fair is back. Organizers say the decision to hold the fair in-person follows Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement that the state will fully reopen on June 30. The fair closure in 2020 was the first cancelation in nearly 80 years. The event will take place Sept. 3-26, but will be closed on Tuesdays and on Sept. 8.

TRAIN DERAILMENT-REPORT FINDINGS

NTSB releases report on Washington oil-train derailment

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its report regarding an oil-train derailment and fire in a rural Washington town close to the Canadian border. NTSB officials said Thursday their report focused solely on how the derailed tank cars performed in the crash. Ten tank cars derailed and five caught fire in Custer on Dec. 22. No injuries were reported. But the NTSB report said dozens were evacuated and about 29,000 gallons of crude oil were discharged. The report said nine of the 10 derailed cars had been enhanced to industry standards. Earlier this week, KUOW reported that a railroad union official called the derailment sabotage. The FBI has yet to release the results of its investigation.

AP-US-OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Lawmakers remove state legislator over Oregon Capitol breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lawmakers in Oregon have expelled a Republican legislator who let violent, far-right protesters into the Statehouse. The expulsion Thursday night of Rep. Mike Nearman was the first member of the House to be expelled in its 160-year history. The House voted 59-1 to remove him from the Legislature for disorderly behavior. Nearman was seen on security video opening a door to protesters on Dec. 21 as lawmakers met in emergency session to deal with economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A representative says the protesters planned to occupy the Capitol and some were armed.

SPORTS BETTING

WA panel approves sports betting; sends to governor

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Gambling Commission has approved amendments to gambling compacts for 15 Native American tribes that are a major step to allowing those tribes to offer sports betting at their casinos. Commissioners on Thursday voted 7-0, with two excused, on the requests from all 15 tribes to approve the amendments and send them to Gov. Jay Inslee for his approval. This was the next step in the complicated process of allowing sports betting, following approval last year by the state Legislature. If the governor approves, the issue will be sent to the federal government for approval.

WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT

Washington state: People on unemployment must look for work

SEATTLE (AP) — State officials say people in Washington collecting unemployment benefits will again be required to actively search for work to keep those benefits, starting July 4. Gov. Jay Inslee had suspended the job-search requirement last spring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Seattle Times reports that under the reinstated job-search requirement, claimants are required to begin searching for a job during the week of July 4-10 and must report details of those activities to the ESD beginning the week of July 11 and for every subsequent week they are claiming benefits. The change comes as the the department reported the third straight weekly decline in jobless claims.