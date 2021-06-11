AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Jun. 11.

Saturday, Jun. 12 – Sunday, Jun. 13 2021 McMinnville Scottish Festival – 20201 McMinnville Scottish Festival, with events including caber toss, exhibits, and dancing

Location: Linfield University, 900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, OR

Weblinks: https://www.macscottishfest.com/

Contacts: McMinnville Scottish Festival, celticheritagealliance@gmail.com

Saturday, Jun. 12 CANCELED: Portland Rose Festival Grand Floral Parade – CANCELED: Portland Rose Festival continues with annual Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, from Memorial Coliseum to Downtown Portland * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: https://www.rosefestival.org/, https://twitter.com/PDXRoseFestival

Contacts: Katie Yates, Portland Rose Festival Foundation, katiey@rosefestival.org