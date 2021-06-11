Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:35 p.m.

METHANOL PLANT

A company backed by the Chinese government on Friday ended its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington, following a series of regulatory setbacks and a long debate over its environmental footprint. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 570 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

PORTLAND, Ore. — As Oregon nears its vaccination target to reopen the economy, Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she is extending the state’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium through September. By Sara Cline. SENT: 580 words.

OREGON LAWMAKER BREACH

SALEM, Ore. — Republican lawmakers voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 810 words. With AP photos.

CAPITOL BREACH ARREST ILLINOIS

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection texted photos of himself inside the building while wearing a police department sweatshirt after telling someone he was going to Washington “to save the nation.” By Sara Burnett. SENT: 500 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

PORTLAND STATE UNARMED OFFICERS: Officers will be unarmed at Portland State University by Sept. 1.

FARMERS LOAN LAWSUIT: Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color. With AP photos.

DEPUTY PROBE RESIGNATION: Deputy resigns before conduct investigation complete.

CRAB SOLD ILLEGALLY: Couple on hook for $1,400 for illegally selling crab.

