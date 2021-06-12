Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. As a college student in Montana, U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning sent a profanity-laced letter to federal officials warning that spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest and that “people could get hurt” if the area was logged. She later testified against two men convicted in the case. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso says Stone-Manning should be disqualified for collaborating with the saboteurs.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park had its busiest May on record. The park had over 483,000 recreation visits last month, up 11% from May 2019. Yellowstone officials said Friday the park is having its busiest year in recent memory. The park recorded over 658,000 visits from January through May, the most since 594,000 visits during that time in 2016. Usually the park opens to vehicles between mid April and mid May but last year was closed from late March through most of May due to the coronavirus. The park’s two Wyoming entrances opened for the summer season May 18 and its three Montana entrances opened June 1.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s newest federal magistrate judge, Raymond Patricco Jr., has been sworn in during a brief ceremony at the federal courthouse in Boise. Chief District Judge David Nye said a more formal swearing-in ceremony with pomp and circumstance will be held at a later date, but Friday’s event allowed Patricco to get right to work presiding over his first hearing that afternoon. Patricco succeeds Chief Magistrate Judge Ronald Bush, who is retiring after nearly 18 years on the bench in state and federal courts. With roughly 1.8 million residents, Idaho has two federal districts and two federal magistrate judges — the fewest federal judges of any state, including those with much smaller populations.

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who had her vacation in China unexpectedly extended by the coronavirus pandemic recently returned home to Lewiston to find her house had been plundered and trashed by squatters. The Lewiston Tribune reports that 70-year-old Helen Wong found 18 people living illegally in her home when she came back this month. Her belongings were stolen, the house was filthy and even the copper water pipes had been removed. Now volunteers are helping her clean and repair the residence so it will once again be “home sweet home.”