Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters in Spokane are crediting three passersby with rescuing a woman from a burning car after a rollover crash. The Spokane Fire Department said the crash happened Thursday night and that the driver was trapped in the car. KREM-TV reported that the drivers in other cars stopped to help and pulled the woman from the car as its engine burned. They worked frantically after seeing a car seat in the back, but there was no child inside. In a press release, the fire department said that if the passersby hadn’t stopped to help, the woman likely would have died.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during Saturday’s live online auction. The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name. The identity will be revealed closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20. It will be the first flight of a New Shepard rocket with people on board, the culmination of 15 successful test flights since 2015. The launch will kick off Blue Origin’s space tourism business.

SEATTLE (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the agency held him in detention for a week even though he had his passport with him proving his citizenship. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court on behalf of Everett resident Carlos Rios. The lawsuit says Rios was pulled over in November 2019 on suspicion of driving under the influence, and when he was released from jail the next day ICE officers seized him, ignoring his requests that they examine his passport. The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

SEATTLE (AP) — A company backed by the Chinese government says it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take fracked natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would create too much pollution.