Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle’s light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0. Civale allowed J.P. Crawford’s leadoff hit and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and retired 22 in a row after loading the bases in the first. Cleveland’s Bobby Bradley homered in the third inning and Amed Rosario had four hits for Cleveland. The game was played in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019. The Indians allowed full capacity for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon freshman Cole Hocker won the 1,500 on Friday at the NCAA track and field championships, and LSU took the men’s team title. Hocker bested collegiate record holder and defending champion Yared Nuguse of Notre Dame with a finish in 3 minutes, 35.35 seconds at his home stadium at Oregon’s Hayward Field. LSU won its first team title since 2002. Oregon was runner-up. The top-ranked Tigers were boosted by sprinter Terrance Laird, who ran the 100 meters in 10.02.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Former Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer will use his final year of eligibility at Oregon State. Noyer, who is from Beaverton, Oregon, announced his move on Twitter. Noyer threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in six starts last year for Colorado, which went 4-2 during the abbreviated Pac-12 season. He also rushed for 208 yards and five TDs. Noyer is expected to compete at Oregon State with redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia and sophomore Chance Nolan.

ATLANTA (AP) — Jewel Loyd scored 20 points, Breanna Stewart pitched in with a double-double and the Seattle Storm remained unbeaten on the road with an 86-75 victory over the Atlanta Dream. Loyd, who came into the game tied for third in the WNBA with 25 made 3-pointers, hit 2 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Storm (9-2) shot 47.6% from distance (10 of 21). Stewart scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to help Seattle take a 45-35 lead. She finished with 13 rebounds. Courtney Williams had 19 points _ on 7-of-20 shooting _ and 11 rebounds to pace the Dream (4-6).