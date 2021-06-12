ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:Idaho Cash
07-10-25-37-43
(seven, ten, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000Lotto America
08-10-23-49-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3
(eight, ten, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $7.09 millionMega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $20 millionPick 3 Day
5-4-4
(five, four, four)Pick 3 Night
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)Pick 4 Day
3-4-3-4
(three, four, three, four)Pick 4 Night
0-6-8-8
(zero, six, eight, eight)Powerball
08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3
(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $31 millionWeekly Grand
05-10-26-27-31
(five, ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)
Comments