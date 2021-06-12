ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Idaho Cash

07-10-25-37-43

(seven, ten, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $90,000

Lotto America

08-10-23-49-50, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 3

(eight, ten, twenty-three, forty-nine, fifty; Star Ball: six; ASB: three)

Estimated jackpot: $7.09 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Pick 3 Day

5-4-4

(five, four, four)

Pick 3 Night

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-4-3-4

(three, four, three, four)

Pick 4 Night

0-6-8-8

(zero, six, eight, eight)

Powerball

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

Weekly Grand

05-10-26-27-31

(five, ten, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-one)