Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Oregon legislator is 1st-ever ousted after Statehouse breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. Legislators said on the House floor that this could be the most important vote they ever cast. They then proceeded to expel an unapologetic Rep. Mike Nearman with a 59-1 vote. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. The Capitol has been closed to the public to protect against spread of the coronavirus. Nearman said he let the protesters in because he believes the Capitol should have been open.

Oregon’s eviction moratorium to expire at the end of June

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In order for Gov. Kate Brown to lift Oregon’s mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions, 93,000 adults still must receive at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 67% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. In addition, on Friday Gov. Brown announced that is extending Oregon’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium until September. However, the rent moratorium will still expire at the end of June. In July, renters must pay that month’s rent or they could face eviction for nonpayment.

Company drops plan for $2.3B methanol plant in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A company backed by the Chinese government says it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take fracked natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would create too much pollution.

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order Thursday suspending the program from President Joe Biden’ administration for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The program pays up to 120% of direct or guaranteed farm loan balances for Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American or Pacific Islander farmers. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed suit in April on behalf of 12 farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky.

Officers will be unarmed at Portland State University

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University says its police officers will start patrolling campus unarmed by Sept. 1. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the university had said it would make that change in 2020, but it was unable to meet that goal. The first announcement of disarming officers on PSU’s campus came about two years after university police fatally shot Jason Washington, a Black man who was reportedly attempting to break up a fight. PSU President Stephen Percy wrote in a message to the campus community that Campus Public Safety Chief Willie Halliburton has committed to beginning unarmed campus patrols before the start of the fall term.

Couple on hook for $1,400 for illegally selling crab

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say an eastern Oregon couple has been sentenced to pay $1,200 after illegally selling recreationally-caught crab on the commercial market. The East Oregonian reports Shawna and Gerald Wilson of Hermiston also will pay $100 each to the Turn In Poachers Line fund, and they are barred from obtaining a fishing or shellfish license for three years. State Fish and Wildlife troopers began an investigation after receiving a call on the TIP Line reporting crab advertised for sale on Facebook. Investigators followed up and discovered the couple selling live or cooked crab through social media.

Chicago police officer charged in Capitol insurrection

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Twenty-nine-year-old Karol Chwiesiuk was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts. A criminal complaint says Chwiesiuk broke into a senator’s office along with a mob. Prosecutors also say that two days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump Chwiesiuk sent a text message to a friend saying “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies.” He’s charged with entering a restricted building, disrupting government business and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding.

Statue of Black hero of Lewis & Clark trip defaced in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A statue commemorating York, an enslaved Black member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, was defaced this week in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that while the bust itself was unmarked, symbols and words, including “love not hate,” were spray-painted in purple lettering onto the gray pedestal underneath. A plaque describing York had also been spray-painted over and then removed, leaving behind a blank square framed in purple. The bust mysteriously appeared in February on a pedestal in a park in Southeast Portland where a statue of Harvey Scott, a well-known conservative and longtime editor of The Oregonian who opposed women’s suffrage, stood until it was torn down. It still isn’t clear who created or placed the bust of York.