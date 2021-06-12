Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 5:58 PM

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Catlin Gabel 40, Oregon Episcopal 29

Enterprise 56, Pine Eagle 45

Enterprise 57, Wallowa 37

Henley 49, North Valley 37

Illinois Valley 62, Glide 45

Nixyaawii 55, Crosshill Christian 48

North Lake 61, Chiloquin 39

Oregon City 55, Milwaukie 39

Sherman 72, Trout Lake, Wash. 46

St. Mary’s 52, Sutherlin 44

Waldport 52, Gold Beach 47

Yamhill-Carlton 78, Columbia Christian 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alsea vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Douglas vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Riverdale, ccd.

South Umpqua vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 36, North Medford 22

C.S. Lewis 20, Grand View Christian 9

Glide 42, Illinois Valley 23

Gold Beach 66, Waldport 49

Henley 52, North Valley 40

Hidden Valley 52, Mazama 26

Jefferson 46, East Linn Christian 36

Lakeridge 57, Canby 31

Lakeview 59, Lost River 23

McLoughlin 41, Umatilla 23

North Douglas 60, Camas Valley 11

North Lake 38, Chiloquin 30

Oregon Episcopal 28, Catlin Gabel 24

Trout Lake, Wash. 46, Sherman 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Douglas vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.

Elkton vs. Riddle, ccd.

Nixyaawii vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

Riverdale vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.

Yoncalla vs. New Hope Christian, ccd

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

