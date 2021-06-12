Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Catlin Gabel 40, Oregon Episcopal 29
Enterprise 56, Pine Eagle 45
Enterprise 57, Wallowa 37
Henley 49, North Valley 37
Illinois Valley 62, Glide 45
Nixyaawii 55, Crosshill Christian 48
North Lake 61, Chiloquin 39
Oregon City 55, Milwaukie 39
Sherman 72, Trout Lake, Wash. 46
St. Mary’s 52, Sutherlin 44
Waldport 52, Gold Beach 47
Yamhill-Carlton 78, Columbia Christian 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alsea vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Douglas vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Horizon Christian Tualatin vs. Riverdale, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Cascade Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 36, North Medford 22
C.S. Lewis 20, Grand View Christian 9
Glide 42, Illinois Valley 23
Gold Beach 66, Waldport 49
Henley 52, North Valley 40
Hidden Valley 52, Mazama 26
Jefferson 46, East Linn Christian 36
Lakeridge 57, Canby 31
Lakeview 59, Lost River 23
McLoughlin 41, Umatilla 23
North Douglas 60, Camas Valley 11
North Lake 38, Chiloquin 30
Oregon Episcopal 28, Catlin Gabel 24
Trout Lake, Wash. 46, Sherman 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Douglas vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Elkton vs. Riddle, ccd.
Nixyaawii vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
Riverdale vs. Horizon Christian Tualatin, ccd.
Yoncalla vs. New Hope Christian, ccd
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
