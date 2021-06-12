WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

6-8-4

(six, eight, four)

Hit 5

04-18-22-23-24

(four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-09-16-18-21-22-24-27-31-34-43-47-50-52-54-56-59-62-67-80

(four, nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-three, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-two, sixty-seven, eighty)

Lotto

12-28-29-30-40-41

(twelve, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, forty, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $2.7 million

Match 4

05-08-21-22

(five, eight, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

Powerball

08-25-34-38-41, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 3

(eight, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-one; Powerball: ten; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $31 million