Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview. He told HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel, now 38, is serving a de facto life sentence. He said he felt guilty not just for what he did as a 15-year-old suffering from then-undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia, but the effect his crime has had on other juvenile offenders sentenced to life terms: His case has been held up by some of his victims and by others to oppose juvenile justice reform in the state.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. Legislators said on the House floor that this could be the most important vote they ever cast. They then proceeded to expel an unapologetic Rep. Mike Nearman with a 59-1 vote. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. The Capitol has been closed to the public to protect against spread of the coronavirus. Nearman said he let the protesters in because he believes the Capitol should have been open.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In order for Gov. Kate Brown to lift Oregon’s mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions, 93,000 adults still must receive at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 67% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. In addition, on Friday Gov. Brown announced that is extending Oregon’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium until September. However, the rent moratorium will still expire at the end of June. In July, renters must pay that month’s rent or they could face eviction for nonpayment.

SEATTLE (AP) — A company backed by the Chinese government says it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take fracked natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would create too much pollution.