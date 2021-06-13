Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of the plate. Catcher Tom Murphy jumped to grab the errant throw, but Hernández slid home with the game-winning run. Cleveland trailed 4-0 after seven and scored three runs in the ninth against closer Rafael Montero. Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi had limited the Indians to three singles over the first seven innings.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Cambrea Sturgis of North Carolina A&T swept the women’s 100 and 200 meters Saturday in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, Southern California won its third outdoor women’s national title, with Texas A&M finishing second. Sturgis won the 100 in a wind-aided 10.74 seconds, the fastest all-weather time in NCAA history. She then ran the 200 in 22.12, a personal best.