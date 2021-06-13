Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KINDERGARTEN SURGE

Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

Districts across the country are hiring kindergarten teachers and preparing summer programs as they brace for a supersized class that will include more children who missed out on preschool and older classmates whose parents decided to wait an extra year because of the pandemic. Public school enrollment tumbled last fall nationwide, but the sharpest drops were in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs. With large amounts of federal relief money available, school districts are taking a range of approaches to prepare. It remains uncertain just how big kindergarten classes will be in the fall. Regardless, education leaders say they expect to addressing the effects of the pandemic for years.

CAR FIRE-RESCUE

3 credited with saving woman from burning car in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters in Spokane are crediting three passersby with rescuing a woman from a burning car after a rollover crash. The Spokane Fire Department said the crash happened Thursday night and that the driver was trapped in the car. KREM-TV reported that the drivers in other cars stopped to help and pulled the woman from the car as its engine burned. They worked frantically after seeing a car seat in the back, but there was no child inside. In a press release, the fire department said that if the passersby hadn’t stopped to help, the woman likely would have died.

BEZOS-SPACE

Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during Saturday’s live online auction. The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name. The identity will be revealed closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20. It will be the first flight of a New Shepard rocket with people on board, the culmination of 15 successful test flights since 2015. The launch will kick off Blue Origin’s space tourism business.

CITIZEN DETAINED-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: ICE detained US citizen for a week in Tacoma

SEATTLE (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the agency held him in detention for a week even though he had his passport with him proving his citizenship. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court on behalf of Everett resident Carlos Rios. The lawsuit says Rios was pulled over in November 2019 on suspicion of driving under the influence, and when he was released from jail the next day ICE officers seized him, ignoring his requests that they examine his passport. The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

METHANOL PLANT

Company drops plan for $2.3B methanol plant in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A company backed by the Chinese government says it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take fracked natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would create too much pollution.

FOUR SHOT-WHITE CENTER

2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in White Center near West Seattle

WHITE CENTER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and two are injured in a shooting that happened near West Seattle in White Center. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the commercial area Friday afternoon. KCPQ-TV reports a spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle confirmed around 5:50 p.m. that four men arrived at the hospital and that two of them died shortly after arriving. The spokesperson says one patient is in serious condition and the other is in critical condition.

POLICE KILL MAN SETTLEMENT

Forks pays $333,000 to family of man shot, killed by police

FORKS, Wash. (AP) — The City of Forks has paid $333,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by relatives of a man who was shot and killed by police in 2016 after an officer allegedly escalated a welfare check into a deadly confrontation. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed by the family of Edward Lowell Hills was unusual in that it didn’t name the officer who filed the fatal shot as a defendant, but blamed the shooting on the actions of officer Michael Gentry, who had a troubled history. Gentry has since resigned. According to the lawsuit, Gentry confronted Hills and Tased him within 78 seconds of arriving at the RV Court where he lived.

INSIDER TRADING-AMAZON

2-year sentence for man convicted of insider Amazon trading

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who admitted using inside information from his wife about Amazon to trade the company’s stock has been sentenced to 26 months in prison. Federal prosecutors say Viky Bohra received the sentence Thursday for illegally trading Amazon stock. The prosecutors say Bohra admitted making profits of $1.4 million between 2016 and 2018 with the information from his wife. Authorities say she was working as a finance employee with Amazon at the time and had access to confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses. Bohra’s wife will not face charges as a result of her husband’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

BC-SCI-ANTARCTIC GLACIER MELT

Ice shelf protecting Antarctic glacier is breaking up faster

Satellite video shows the ice shelf holding the Pine Island Glacier in Antarctica back from the sea is breaking up much faster than before. A study Friday shows the ice shelf has shrunk by one-fifth since 2017. That worries scientists because the large glacier protected by the shelf could collapse sooner than the centuries they had predicted. When the shelf breaks up, it spawns icebergs 5 miles long and 22 miles wide, then those break into smaller ones. Scientists say the crumbling of the shelf, captured on time-lapse satellite video, is triggered by climate change.

RACIST CONDUCT GAME-SANCTIONS

High school fined over racist conduct at basketball game

CONNELL, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association has fined and put on probation a high school in eastern Washington state over racist conduct at a girls basketball game. The Tri-City Herald reports Connell High School was fined $1,000 after student fans at Connell High School on May 22 were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School. The state organization penalties were issued after an appeal of sanctions imposed by the South Central Athletic Conference. Connell High’s athletic director, Stephen Pyeatt also issued a formal apology to the Zillah players, coaches and community.