AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 13.

——————–

Monday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM TriMet Board of Directors executive session meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://trimet.org/, https://twitter.com/trimet

Contacts: TriMet Media Relations , pio@trimet.org, 1 503 273 7402

This executive session is closed to the public and to the news media pursuant to ORS 192.660(2)(d) and 192.660(4)

——————–

Monday, Jun. 14 1:00 PM Elected Officials to Protect America highlights ‘need for multiple clean energy sources’ – Elected Officials to Protect America holds virtual press conference to discuss climate change’s risks to natural security and ‘the need for a modernized national grid that relies on multiple clean energy sources’. Speakers include Oregon state Rep. Paul Evans, North Carolina state Rep. Raymond Smith, Ashburn District, VA, Supervisor Mike Turner, Pitkin County, CO, County Commissioner Steve Child, and Mt. San Antonio Community College Board of Trustees President Jay Chen

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://protectingamerica.net/

Contacts: Ramona du Houx, Elected Officials to Protect America communications, 1 207 319 4727

https://protectingamerica-net.zoom.us/j/96242879018