Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Grand Teton National Park rangers are asking for public’s help to find a man possibly missing on a hike since at least Thursday. Park officials say 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin didn’t show up at his job Thursday and was reported missing late Saturday. Park workers found McLaughlin’s vehicle at the Lupine Meadows trailhead Sunday and began a search on the ground and by air. The trailhead is a backcountry access point near Jenny Lake in the park’s southern end. Grand Teton officials ask anyone with potentially helpful information to call or text (888) 653-0009.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle police officer who had just finished her shift was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 5 — apparently after pulling over to help drivers involved in a collision on the highway. KOMO-TV reports that the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving home from work when she pulled over on the interstate to help. The Washington State patrol, which is investigating, says she got out of her vehicle when she was hit by a motorist who wasn’t involved in the collision. The patrol says the motorist stayed on the scene near South Forest Street and was cooperative. The officer was a five-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department.

NYE, Mont. (AP) — The Stillwater County Coroner’s Office has identified two men who were killed last week in an underground accident at a Montana mine. Sixty-five-year-old Dale Ketola of Columbus, Montana and 55-year-old Jerry Ashlock of Caldwell, Idaho died Wednesday in a crash at the Stillwater Mine near the community of Nye, according to a coroner’s statement released by county Sheriff Charles Kem. The Billings Gazette reports that both men were pronounced dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene. South Africa-based Sibanye-Stillwater, which owns the Stillwater Mining Co., says the workers were in a utility vehicle called a side-by-side that crashed into an underground locomotive.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. As a college student in Montana, U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning sent a profanity-laced letter to federal officials warning that spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest and that “people could get hurt” if the area was logged. She later testified against two men convicted in the case. Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso says Stone-Manning should be disqualified for collaborating with the saboteurs.