Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for starting a dumpster fire near the city’s North Precinct during a protest. Authorities say Gavaugh Street-Hillerich, 23, was recorded intentionally setting fire to a large dumpster near the exterior of the police precinct on June 26, 2020. The dumpster was pushed up against plywood on the windows, which had been installed to protect windows and prevent break-ins, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sentencing Monday comes two weeks after the district attorney brought new felony charges against 10 people for property damage in connection with civil unrest in the past year.

SEATTLE (AP) — Hiking season is underway in the Pacific Northwest and there’s a new app for outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore some of Washington State’s most popular trails. The pandemic created the need to go outside, says Mat Lyons, president of Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy, Development, or TREAD, a non-profit that connects people with public lands. The TREAD Map App pilot program will provide real-time trail and recreational data through spring and summer 2021 in Central Washington. The app is currently functional in Kittitas, Grant, Douglas, Chelan, and Okanagan counties, where heavy public lands use is expected during the summer.

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A jury will begin deliberations Monday to determine whether Terrance Jon Irby should be convicted of murder for a fourth time in the death of James Rock. Irby is accused of killing Rock and stealing several of his guns in 2005. He’s been found guilty of murder in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds. In her closing argument Friday, prosecutor Mary Ryan pointed to the severity of Rock’s injuries — indicating the violence done to him was premeditated — and to the amount of evidence pointing to Irby.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle police officer who had just finished her shift was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 5 — apparently after pulling over to help drivers involved in a collision on the highway. KOMO-TV reports that the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving home from work when she pulled over on the interstate to help. The Washington State patrol, which is investigating, says she got out of her vehicle when she was hit by a motorist who wasn’t involved in the collision. The patrol says the motorist stayed on the scene near South Forest Street and was cooperative. The officer was a five-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department.