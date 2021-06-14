Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Fraley homered off AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber after replacing the injured Mitch Haniger, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Cleveland Indians 6-2. Haniger fouled a pitch off his left knee and had to be helped from the field in the first inning. Manager Scott Servais said X-rays showed Haniger has a deep bone bruise. Haniger leads Seattle in homers and RBIs. Fraley’s two-run homer in the fourth pushed Seattle’s lead to 5-0. Bieber gave up five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Logan Gilbert outpitched Cleveland’s ace, allowing one run and four hits in 6 2/3 innings.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Breanna Stewart made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points to help the Seattle Storm beat the Connecticut Sun 89-66. The Storm improved their lead atop the WNBA standings over the second-place Sun to 1 1/2 games. Connecticut was without Jonquel Jones, who left for Europe to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina at EuroBasket. Jones averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the first 10 games of the season, the only WNBA player currently averaging a double-double. DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles had 14 points each for the Sun.