Idaho News Coverage Advisory

DROUGHT-IMPACTS-IRRIGATION-AND-FISH

IDAHO FALLS — Water managers are cutting off irrigation flows to farmers in Idaho’s Wood River basin and wildlife officials are scrambling to move fish to safer waters as a severe drought grips the area. Farmers got 27 days of water this year before the Magic Reservoir reached 4% capacity, prompting the Big Wood Canal Company to shut off the water Thursday. The reservoir feeds about 36,000 acres (14,500 hectares) of farmland. SENT: 610 words.

IDAHO-HOUSING VOUCHERS

BOISE — Four housing organizations in Idaho are getting coronavirus relief funding to help cover the cost emergency housing vouchers. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $2.4 million total to the Housing Authority of the City of Pocatello, the Boise City Housing Authority, the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority and the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, the Idaho Press reported. SENT: 270 words.

GRAND TETON-MISSING MAN: Grand Teton asks public for leads in search for missing man