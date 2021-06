Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE OFFICER KILLED

Seattle police officer struck, killed in highway accident

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle police officer who had just finished her shift was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 5 — apparently after pulling over to help drivers involved in a collision on the highway. KOMO-TV reports that the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving home from work when she pulled over on the interstate to help. The Washington State patrol, which is investigating, says she got out of her vehicle when she was hit by a motorist who wasn’t involved in the collision. The patrol says the motorist stayed on the scene near South Forest Street and was cooperative. The officer was a five-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department.

AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTER-INTERVIEW

1998 Oregon school shooter: ‘tremendous shame and guilt’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Kip Kinkel, who killed his parents before going on a shooting rampage at his Oregon high school in 1998, killing two classmates and injuring 25 more, has given his first news interview. He told HuffPost he feels “tremendous, tremendous shame and guilt.” Kinkel, now 38, is serving a de facto life sentence. He said he felt guilty not just for what he did as a 15-year-old suffering from then-undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia, but the effect his crime has had on other juvenile offenders sentenced to life terms: His case has been held up by some of his victims and by others to oppose juvenile justice reform in the state.

AP-US-OREGON-LAWMAKER-BREACH

Oregon legislator is 1st-ever ousted after Statehouse breach

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican lawmakers have voted with majority Democrats in the Oregon House of Representatives to take the historic step of expelling a Republican member who had let violent, far-right protesters into the state Capitol on Dec. 21. Legislators said on the House floor that this could be the most important vote they ever cast. They then proceeded to expel an unapologetic Rep. Mike Nearman with a 59-1 vote. The only vote against the resolution for expulsion was Nearman’s own. The Capitol has been closed to the public to protect against spread of the coronavirus. Nearman said he let the protesters in because he believes the Capitol should have been open.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon’s eviction moratorium to expire at the end of June

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — In order for Gov. Kate Brown to lift Oregon’s mask, physical distancing and capacity restrictions, 93,000 adults still must receive at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Last month, Brown set a vaccination goal of 70% of Oregon adults receiving at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine before reopening the economy. As of Friday, 67% of people who are 18 or older in the state had been vaccinated. In addition, on Friday Gov. Brown announced that is extending Oregon’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium until September. However, the rent moratorium will still expire at the end of June. In July, renters must pay that month’s rent or they could face eviction for nonpayment.

METHANOL PLANT

Company drops plan for $2.3B methanol plant in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A company backed by the Chinese government says it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take fracked natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would create too much pollution.

AP-US-FARMERS-LOAN-LAWSUIT

Judge pauses loan forgiveness program for farmers of color

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A federal judge has halted a loan forgiveness program for farmers of color in response to a lawsuit alleging the program discriminates against white farmers. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in Milwaukee issued a temporary restraining order Thursday suspending the program from President Joe Biden’ administration for socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers. The program pays up to 120% of direct or guaranteed farm loan balances for Black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American or Pacific Islander farmers. Conservative law firm Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed suit in April on behalf of 12 farmers from Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Missouri, Iowa, Arkansas, Oregon and Kentucky.

PORTLAND STATE-UNARMED OFFICERS

Officers will be unarmed at Portland State University

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University says its police officers will start patrolling campus unarmed by Sept. 1. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the university had said it would make that change in 2020, but it was unable to meet that goal. The first announcement of disarming officers on PSU’s campus came about two years after university police fatally shot Jason Washington, a Black man who was reportedly attempting to break up a fight. PSU President Stephen Percy wrote in a message to the campus community that Campus Public Safety Chief Willie Halliburton has committed to beginning unarmed campus patrols before the start of the fall term.

CRAB SOLD ILLEGALLY

Couple on hook for $1,400 for illegally selling crab

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say an eastern Oregon couple has been sentenced to pay $1,200 after illegally selling recreationally-caught crab on the commercial market. The East Oregonian reports Shawna and Gerald Wilson of Hermiston also will pay $100 each to the Turn In Poachers Line fund, and they are barred from obtaining a fishing or shellfish license for three years. State Fish and Wildlife troopers began an investigation after receiving a call on the TIP Line reporting crab advertised for sale on Facebook. Investigators followed up and discovered the couple selling live or cooked crab through social media.