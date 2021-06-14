Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTESTS-SENTENCE

Man sentenced to 5 years for setting fire during protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, man has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree arson for starting a dumpster fire near the city’s North Precinct during a protest. Authorities say Gavaugh Street-Hillerich, 23, was recorded intentionally setting fire to a large dumpster near the exterior of the police precinct on June 26, 2020. The dumpster was pushed up against plywood on the windows, which had been installed to protect windows and prevent break-ins, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sentencing Monday comes two weeks after the district attorney brought new felony charges against 10 people for property damage in connection with civil unrest in the past year.

HIKING TRAILS-APP

New hiking trail app designed to help avoid crowded trails

SEATTLE (AP) — Hiking season is underway in the Pacific Northwest and there’s a new app for outdoor enthusiasts looking to explore some of Washington State’s most popular trails. The pandemic created the need to go outside, says Mat Lyons, president of Trails, Recreation, Education, Advocacy, Development, or TREAD, a non-profit that connects people with public lands. The TREAD Map App pilot program will provide real-time trail and recreational data through spring and summer 2021 in Central Washington. The app is currently functional in Kittitas, Grant, Douglas, Chelan, and Okanagan counties, where heavy public lands use is expected during the summer.

MURDER TRIAL-JURY

Jury begins deliberations in murder trial in Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A jury will begin deliberations Monday to determine whether Terrance Jon Irby should be convicted of murder for a fourth time in the death of James Rock. Irby is accused of killing Rock and stealing several of his guns in 2005. He’s been found guilty of murder in three previous trials, but each of those convictions was overturned by the state Court of Appeals on procedural grounds. In her closing argument Friday, prosecutor Mary Ryan pointed to the severity of Rock’s injuries — indicating the violence done to him was premeditated — and to the amount of evidence pointing to Irby.

SEATTLE OFFICER KILLED

Seattle police officer struck, killed in highway accident

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a Seattle police officer who had just finished her shift was struck and killed by a motorist on Interstate 5 — apparently after pulling over to help drivers involved in a collision on the highway. KOMO-TV reports that the officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was driving home from work when she pulled over on the interstate to help. The Washington State patrol, which is investigating, says she got out of her vehicle when she was hit by a motorist who wasn’t involved in the collision. The patrol says the motorist stayed on the scene near South Forest Street and was cooperative. The officer was a five-year veteran of the Seattle Police Department.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KINDERGARTEN SURGE

Schools across US brace for surge of kindergartners in fall

Districts across the country are hiring kindergarten teachers and preparing summer programs as they brace for a supersized class that will include more children who missed out on preschool and older classmates whose parents decided to wait an extra year because of the pandemic. Public school enrollment tumbled last fall nationwide, but the sharpest drops were in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs. With large amounts of federal relief money available, school districts are taking a range of approaches to prepare. It remains uncertain just how big kindergarten classes will be in the fall. Regardless, education leaders say they expect to addressing the effects of the pandemic for years.

CAR FIRE-RESCUE

3 credited with saving woman from burning car in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Firefighters in Spokane are crediting three passersby with rescuing a woman from a burning car after a rollover crash. The Spokane Fire Department said the crash happened Thursday night and that the driver was trapped in the car. KREM-TV reported that the drivers in other cars stopped to help and pulled the woman from the car as its engine burned. They worked frantically after seeing a car seat in the back, but there was no child inside. In a press release, the fire department said that if the passersby hadn’t stopped to help, the woman likely would have died.

BEZOS-SPACE

Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during Saturday’s live online auction. The Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner’s name. The identity will be revealed closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20. It will be the first flight of a New Shepard rocket with people on board, the culmination of 15 successful test flights since 2015. The launch will kick off Blue Origin’s space tourism business.

CITIZEN DETAINED-LAWSUIT

Lawsuit: ICE detained US citizen for a week in Tacoma

SEATTLE (AP) — A naturalized U.S. citizen from Mexico is suing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying the agency held him in detention for a week even though he had his passport with him proving his citizenship. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project filed the lawsuit Friday in U.S. District Court on behalf of Everett resident Carlos Rios. The lawsuit says Rios was pulled over in November 2019 on suspicion of driving under the influence, and when he was released from jail the next day ICE officers seized him, ignoring his requests that they examine his passport. The agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

METHANOL PLANT

Company drops plan for $2.3B methanol plant in Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A company backed by the Chinese government says it is ending its seven-year effort to build one of the world’s largest methanol plants along the Columbia River in southwestern Washington. Northwest Innovation Works on Friday told the Port of Kalama it will terminate its lease, ending the $2.3 billion project following several legal and regulatory setbacks. The company proposed to take fracked natural gas from Canada and convert it into methanol, which it would then ship to China to make ingredients for plastics. The state Department of Ecology denied a key permit for the project in January, saying it would create too much pollution.

FOUR SHOT-WHITE CENTER

2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting in White Center near West Seattle

WHITE CENTER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead and two are injured in a shooting that happened near West Seattle in White Center. The King County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened in the commercial area Friday afternoon. KCPQ-TV reports a spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center in Seattle confirmed around 5:50 p.m. that four men arrived at the hospital and that two of them died shortly after arriving. The spokesperson says one patient is in serious condition and the other is in critical condition.