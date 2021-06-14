Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:22 PM

Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barlow 61, Gresham 43

Benson 55, Franklin 37

Crater 43, Ashland 41

Gervais 59, Salem Academy 52

Mannahouse Christian 45, Columbia Christian 31

Mapleton 47, Triangle Lake 32

Nixyaawii 67, La Grande 43

Powder Valley 65, Enterprise 51

Santiam 62, Culver 45

South Wasco County 62, Country Christian 54

Umpqua Valley Christian 63, Riddle 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gold Beach vs. Reedsport, ccd.

Livingstone vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clackamas 61, David Douglas 35

Clatskanie 76, Taft 29

Columbia Christian def. Mannahouse Christian, forfeit

Cottage Grove 55, Elmira 13

Country Christian 61, South Wasco County 40

De La Salle 54, Westside Christian 21

Faith Bible 65, Portland Christian 26

Gervais 59, Salem Academy 52

Heppner 52, Pilot Rock 30

Jefferson PDX 33, Roosevelt 32

Joseph 56, Grant Union 51

La Grande 66, Nixyaawii 35

Mazama 57, Henley 54

Neah-Kah-Nie 51, Gaston 27

Reynolds 43, Centennial 28

Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Chiloquin 23

Santiam 42, Culver 36

St. Paul 42, C.S. Lewis 15

Thurston 44, North Eugene 24

Yoncalla 30, Elkton 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lakeview vs. North Lake, ccd.

South Medford vs. Roseburg, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

