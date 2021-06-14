Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barlow 61, Gresham 43
Benson 55, Franklin 37
Crater 43, Ashland 41
Gervais 59, Salem Academy 52
Mannahouse Christian 45, Columbia Christian 31
Mapleton 47, Triangle Lake 32
Nixyaawii 67, La Grande 43
Powder Valley 65, Enterprise 51
Santiam 62, Culver 45
South Wasco County 62, Country Christian 54
Umpqua Valley Christian 63, Riddle 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gold Beach vs. Reedsport, ccd.
Livingstone vs. Grand View Christian, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clackamas 61, David Douglas 35
Clatskanie 76, Taft 29
Columbia Christian def. Mannahouse Christian, forfeit
Cottage Grove 55, Elmira 13
Country Christian 61, South Wasco County 40
De La Salle 54, Westside Christian 21
Faith Bible 65, Portland Christian 26
Gervais 59, Salem Academy 52
Heppner 52, Pilot Rock 30
Jefferson PDX 33, Roosevelt 32
Joseph 56, Grant Union 51
La Grande 66, Nixyaawii 35
Mazama 57, Henley 54
Neah-Kah-Nie 51, Gaston 27
Reynolds 43, Centennial 28
Rogue Valley Adventist 49, Chiloquin 23
Santiam 42, Culver 36
St. Paul 42, C.S. Lewis 15
Thurston 44, North Eugene 24
Yoncalla 30, Elkton 26
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lakeview vs. North Lake, ccd.
South Medford vs. Roseburg, ccd.
